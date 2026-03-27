Senegal to parade AFCON trophy despite CAF stripping their title

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, praises Morocco's hosting of AFCON 2025 despite the chaos surrounding the final. (1:14)

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Senegal will present the AFCON trophy to its fans in France on Saturday despite the decision by CAF to strip the country of its 2026 title and award it to Morocco instead, the Senegalese FA said.

Senegal's FA posted a timetable of events to its Instagram page ahead of a friendly against Peru in Paris, which includes an official presentation of the AFCON trophy a few hours before kickoff.

At a news conference in Paris, Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese FA, also said Senegal was the victim of "the most grossly unfair administrative robbery" in the history of football when it was stripped of the ACON title.

Fall also said that Senegal will fight to defend its players' "honour" at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Lawyer Seydou Diagne said Senegal suffered a "betrayal" and has gathered international lawyers from Switzerland, Spain, France and Senegal to plead the case.

Senegal's legal team said the country still considers itself the champion of Africa despite the CAF's ruling.

The CAF's appeals board ruled that Senegal is "declared to have forfeited the final" and its 1-0 win in extra time became a 3-0 default win for host nation Morocco.

Senegal will parade the 2026 AFCON trophy in Paris despite the CAF ruling to strip the country of the title Samah Zidan/Anadolu via Getty Images

"If CAS let this situation happen, the winner of the next World Cup could be decided within a lawyers' firm," Diagne said.

Senegal's appeal to be reinstated as Africa Cup champion was registered on Wednesday by CAS, which set no timetable for a likely long process toward a verdict.

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The appeal was promised by the Senegalese government, which also called for an international investigation "into suspected corruption" within the CAF.

Lawyers for the Senegalese FA said during the news conference they were investigating whether members of the CAF appeals panel may have been corrupted and, if so, could file legal action.

An appeal to CAS can typically take months to schedule a hearing then weeks or months more to announce a verdict.

Senegal's lawyers, however, will ask CAS to open an expedited procedure and hope the Moroccan federation and the CAF agree so that the case can be dealt with within two months.

Information from Associated Press was used in this report.