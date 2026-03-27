Ireland's Sammie Szmodics out of hospital after collision against Czechia

Julien Laurens breaks down Bosnia and Herzegovina's dramatic penalty win over Wales ahead of their World Cup showdown with Italy. (1:34)

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Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics has been released from hospital in Prague after being knocked unconscious during Thursday night's World Cup play-off defeat by the Czechia.

The 24-year-old Ipswich frontman, who is currently on loan at Derby, was hurt in a collision with defender Stepán Chaloupek just two minutes after his introduction as an extra-time substitute at the Fortuna Arena, sparking concerned medics to rush to his aid.

Szmodics was carried from the field on a stretcher and taken straight to hospital, where Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson later revealed he would spend the night under observation.

A Football Association of Ireland spokesperson said on Friday morning: "Sammie Szmodics was transferred to hospital yesterday having sustained a head injury during extra time of the playoff against Czechia.

"Following further tests and a period of observation, he has been safely discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland and Derby County medical teams."

Sammie Szmodics was involved in a heavy collision against Czechia. Getty

Szmodics, who Hallgrimsson confirmed would have taken a penalty in the shoot-out which Ireland ultimately lost 4-3, took to social media to express his thanks to those who had helped him.

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He posted on X: "Gutted the way it ended. Fans and boys immense all evening!! Appreciate everyone's messages. And thank you to the medical staff who acted so quickly to help me. On the mend."