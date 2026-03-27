Roy Hodgson: Ex-England manager back in football at 78 after taking Bristol City job

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Former England manager Roy Hodgson is back in football at 78 after being appointed interim head coach at Bristol City.

A club statement confirmed that Hodgson will take charge until the end of the season after Gerhard Struber was dismissed by the club.

Hodgson has been out of management since February 2024, when he left Crystal Palace.

As England manager, he oversaw two European Championships campaigns and the 2014 World Cup.

Roy Hodgson will take charge of Bristol City until the end of the season. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

His long career in football coaching has also seen stints with Liverpool, Fulham and Inter Milan.

He returns to the side he managed for four months in 1982 -- when he won three matches out of 21.

Hodgson's first task as Bristol City boss will be a visit to Charlton Athletic on April 3, some 44 years after his last match in charge.

Roy Hodgson returns to the side he managed for four months in 1982. Photo by PA Images via Getty Images

"I have had great conversations with the Board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season," Hodgson said.

"We will get straight to work and look for a positive performance on Good Friday."

Bristol City are currently 16th in the Championship, having not won a match in England's second tier since Feb. 24.

The managerial change comes after a poor run of form since mid-February, which saw their chances of reaching the playoff places slip away -- with the side now 12 points shy of sixth place.

However, Hodgson and Bristol City have an 11-point cushion from the relegation zone, with seven matches remaining this term.