England superfan Andy Milne hoping to sell a house to fund World Cup trip

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An England fan is aiming to sell his second home in order to fund a trip to the World Cup.

Andy Milne, a 62-year-old retired teacher, says he is ready to cash in on his Cheshire home so he can afford to follow the tournament in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

This will be his 10th World Cup supporting England, ninth for the men plus the 2023 Women's World Cup. Milne has become a cult figure among England fans, often seen holding a replica World Cup trophy.

He lives in Thailand and has been renting out the house in the north of England that he hopes to sell for £350k ($465k).

Andy Milne, known for carrying a replica World Cup trophy, is hoping to sell his second home to fund his trip to the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

"It is going on the market because I'm selling it to go to the World Cup," Milne told The Mirror. "We have had a second home for 27 years so it felt like the right time to cash in.

"I definitely want to see the whole tournament. I am going to the U.S. on June 3 and will be there for seven weeks. So it will cost quite a lot of money."

But Milne said his network in North America will help him save money elsewhere.

"I always try to do things cheaply if I can. I will couch surf where possible. I am lucky to have friends in Mexico, Dallas and Vancouver," Milne said.

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Milne said he will be in Dallas for England's first game against Croatia on June 17. England then take on Ghana in Massachusetts, on June 23, and finish the group stage against Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

In addition to the high travel costs to move between venues, fans have criticized FIFA's ticket pricing strategy for the World Cup.

Fan groups accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" in December when tickets were put on general sale ranging from approximately £105 for the cheapest group games to £6,500 for the final. FIFA responded by offering some £45 seats.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.