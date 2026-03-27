Leo Messi Stand to be recognized at Inter Miami stadium

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Inter Miami will honor Lionel Messi by naming a part of the club's new Nu Stadium after him, unveiling a section as the Leo Messi Stand.

"Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor," the club said in a statement.

"Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch.

Inter Miami will name a stand after Lionel Messi. Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

"Recognizing someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realizing you are witnessing something unique."

The Leo Messi Stand will span sections 117-121 in the stadium's lower bowl and 217 - 223 in the upper bowl.

Since joining the club in the summer of 2023, Messi has led Inter Miami to the inaugural Leagues Cup trophy, 2024 the Supporters' Shield, 2025 MLS Cup and helped the club set the MLS record for most points recorded in a single season.

Individually, the Inter Miami captain made league history by earning the MVP award in 2024 and 2025 to become the first player to win the accolade in consecutive seasons.

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Messi also stands as the club's all-time leader both in goals and assists, recording 82 goals and 53 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Miami will inaugurate the stadium on April 4 against Austin FC in a Major League Soccer regular-season match. Fans sitting in the Leo Messi Stand during the opening match will receive "surprise and delight moments as part of the experience in this special and historic section," according to the club.