Tottenham boss Martin Ho signs new deal after impressive first season

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Martin Ho could lead Spurs to a record points total this season. Getty

Tottenham head coach Martin Ho has signed a new long-term contract with the Women's Super League (WSL) club.

The Liverpudlian joined Spurs from Norwegian side SK Brann last summer and has guided the north London team to fifth place in the WSL.

Ho said: "I'm really proud to extend my time at Tottenham Hotspur. I want to thank the club for the trust and belief they've shown in me -- that alignment is vital when you're building something with real purpose.

"From the moment I arrived, there was a clear vision around the direction of the club, and together we've started to lay strong foundations in terms of identity, standards and the way we want to work every day.

"There has been progress, but we know there is much more to come. I'm fully committed to continuing that journey and ensuring we build a team that doesn't rely on moments, but dominates through structure, intensity and control while representing this club with passion and pride."

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Spurs have won half of their 18 league games so far this season and need only four points from their last four games to set a new points record for the club in a WSL season.

Andy Rogers, managing director of the women's team, said: "Martin committing his long-term future is an important step for the club.

"In a short period of time, he has made a clear impact -- on our performances, our environment, and the standards we set every day. He is exactly the profile of coach we want for this team."