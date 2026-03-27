England vs Uruguay LIVE - updates from international friendly

Thomas Tuchel explained why he left Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the latest England squad. (2:09)

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England return to international action with a home friendly against Uruguay as the long build-up to this summer's World Cup continues.

You can follow all the action from Wembley live with ESPN.

This is the penultimate match on home soil before Thomas Tuchel and co head for America in the summer.

Tuchel has made a raft of changes to his starting line-up as he looks to experiment.

James Trafford -- fresh off winning the Carabao Cup with Manchester City -- and James Garner have been handed international debuts.

Marcus Rashford also features alongside Phil Foden to spearhead England's attack.