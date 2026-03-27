Which soccer players have the most international goals of all time?

Scoring a goal while wearing your national team's kit is one of the most exhilarating experiences for any soccer player. No men's player has enjoyed that experience more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
In September 2021, the Portuguese forward passed Iran's Ali Daei to become the all-time leading men's goal scorer in international play. Ronaldo's record-breaking goal came on a header in the 89th minute of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.
Ronaldo has netted 143 goals in 226 career international appearances since making his debut with Portugal in 2003. Lionel Messi is second behind Ronaldo with 115 career international goals for Argentina. But both players' totals pale compared with Christine Sinclair's offensive dominance on the international stage.
The Canadian forward has scored 190 goals in international play, more than any player in men's or women's competition. Sinclair led the Canada women's national soccer team to its lone Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
Check out the all-time leaders in international goals below.
Men
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 143
Lionel Messi (Argentina), 115
Ali Daei (Iran), 108
Sunil Chhetri (India), 95
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), 89
Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia), 89
Robert Lewandowski (Poland), 88
Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates), 85
Ferenc Puskas (Hungary), 84
Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia), 79
Neymar (Brazil), 79
Women
Christine Sinclair (Canada), 190
Abby Wambach (United States), 184
Mia Hamm (United States), 158
Maysa Jbarah (Jordan), 144
Carli Lloyd (United States), 134
Kristine Lilly (United States), 130
Birgit Prinz (Germany), 128
Alex Morgan (United States), 123
Marta (Brazil), 124
Julie Fleeting (Scotland), 116
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