Ben White booed in return -- but he did more than flat England teammates in Uruguay draw

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- However Ben White imagined his return to the England setup would play out, not once will he have pictured this.

Booed by some supporters when introduced as a 69th-minute substitute, he then marked his comeback after a four-year absence with his first international goal -- only to be booed even more.

And just when it looked as though his efforts had salvaged victory from a thoroughly abject collective display, White conceded a stoppage-time penalty, which Federico Valverde converted to give Uruguay a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Even before White stepped on the field, his presence in the England squad for this window was not without controversy

He declined to play for England ever since leaving the 2022 World Cup early for what the Football Association described at the time as "personal reasons." Various outlets, including ESPN, reported at the time that White had in fact fallen out with a member of the coaching staff and although Gareth Southgate later publicly denied any bust-up, the Arsenal defender subsequently refused a call-up and did not play for England again.

That was until Friday.

England manager Thomas Tuchel did not select White in his initial expanded 35-man squad for this camp, but Jarell Quansah's injury triggered a surprise late inclusion. Tuchel justified the decision by claiming "everybody deserves a second chance" following talks with White in recent months but there were many among the 80,581 crowd who clearly did not agree.

"I [was told] that he was booed," said Tuchel. "I didn't hear it on the field because I was involved in the changes and instructions. It cannot be the majority. There were some boos and some mixed reception for him, which I am disappointed about because, of course, protect our players.

"He was excellent in camp. He deserved to come on. He deserved also to start and got us almost the winner. But I also understood that it happened to other players before here.

"He needs to take it on the chin. We will always protect him and hopefully we can put it behind [us] because he is ready to write some new chapters. We are ready to give him the chance so hopefully everyone can move on and accept it."

White's rollercoaster cameo contrasted markedly with England's flatline performance that preceded it.

Tuchel had talked up the merits of his split-squad idea -- 11 players were given this week to rest and occupied a Wembley box together here before resuming training ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Japan -- by framing this as a key audition for a "plane ticket" to the World Cup.

play 1:44 Burley slams 'awful' England after draw with Uruguay Craig Burley reacts to England's 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley.

What greeted the players instead were paper planes. In many ways, this was a throwback to the dark days of years gone by: desperately uninspired football and fans expressing their discontent by throwing folded paper at the pitch, waving phone lights like they're at a Coldplay gig and booing whichever player they had in their crosshairs.

Southgate worked exceptionally hard to move England on from nights like this and although there were the occasional non-events, by and large he achieved it.

And Tuchel will hope White is a unique case. Perhaps part of it was that his selection came at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, a popular and decorated player for Liverpool and Real Madrid yet one who has never fully been trusted by Southgate and now Tuchel.

But more likely, it is White's perceived indifference in playing for his country. The accusation of insouciance is difficult to shake and these supporters, many of whom are facing bills running into the tens of thousands to follow England at this summer's World Cup, do not take kindly to any ambiguous loyalty.

play 2:09 Tuchel: Trent must accept England squad decision Thomas Tuchel explained why he left Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the latest England squad.

The team's overall level of performance did not help the mood, either. Phil Foden was given a chance - perhaps his final chance - to stake a claim for the number ten role but he could not get England playing. What he got for his trouble was an appalling tackle early in the second half from Ronald Araújo which left Tuchel incensed but somehow went entirely unpunished. Foden was subsequently substituted due to injury.

England were equally irate at the decision to award a spot-kick after VAR review for White's challenge on substitute Federico Viñas, a decision Harry Maguire branded as a "ridiculous penalty."

German referee Sven Jablonski appeared to give Manuel Ugarte two yellow cards but not send the Manchester United midfielder off with the officials later claiming the second one was in fact rescinded.

"I think it was not a good performance [from the referee] at all throughout the match," said Tuchel.

"And I cannot understand that the tackle like this [on Foden] is not even checked. I think the penalty in the end was very, very soft and then there were like debates that that a player got two yellow cards in the match and not being sent off. OK, bad day at the office."

But once the refereeing row subsides, England will reflect on an evening when few individuals pressed their claims. James Trafford and James Garner made their debuts. Fikayo Tomori appeared for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Maguire for 18 months, Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a substitute for the first time in almost five years.

Garner and Maguire were probably the standouts on a very ordinary night. Tuchel has vowed to harness the Premier League trend of set-piece prowess and so in that context, England's goal coming from a corner will be a source of encouragement.

He was, in fact, quite upbeat about the performance as a whole, aside from Foden and Noni Madueke both leaving the field prematurely, the latter seen wearing a knee brace as he departed the stadium.

"I learned a lot because it was a tough opponent -- you just see it in the details, you learn a lot and you see the level," said Tuchel. "We knew it would be a difficult opponent and we needed this kind of test."

It may have been one which Tuchel anticipated but White, for certain, did not.