Transfer rumors, news: Salah eyes Roma after Liverpool exit

Gab Marcotti says Jurgen Klopp originally wanted to sign a different player over Mohamed Salah for Liverpool. (0:43)

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Mohamed Salah is considering a return to Roma when he leaves Liverpool in the summer, while Manchester United are on alert as midfielder Adam Wharton expects to leave Crystal Palace when the window opens. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Mohamed Salah had a great spell at Roma in 2015-2017. Getty

- Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is considering a return to Roma when he moves on in the summer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Salah scored 34 goals in 83 games during a two-year stint but it will be difficult to complete a deal now as the 33-year-old earns a net €12 million-per-season, while Roma have set their cap at a net €4 million, but he could look to spend a year back in the Italian capital before deciding where to go next. Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that Al Ittihad have resumed work on a deal for the Egypt international and Al Qadsiah is the only other Saudi Pro League club capable of competing with them.

- Adam Wharton expects to leave Crystal Palace this summer amid interest from Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old midfielder feels he is ready to make the next step in his career and wants to join a club playing in the Champions League. The Red Devils have also tracked Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott. In another report from The Sun, it is suggested that Brighton are softening their stance regarding Baleba after demanding £100 million for the 22-year-old's transfer last summer.

- Liverpool want to bring in Bayern Munich's Michael Olise to replace Salah, amid interest from Real Madrid, reports Christian Falk. However, Bayern aren't willing to let the 24-year-old leave even if an offer worth €200 million comes in, and he doesn't have a release clause. The Bundesliga leaders also want to offer the France international a new contract even though his current deal runs until 2029.

- Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is doing everything possible to join Barcelona when his contract expires in the summer, as reported by Sport. Barcelona have previously tried to sign the Portugal international during various transfer windows, but they now have doubts about the 31-year-old's age and whether they need someone in the positions he operates best in. Barcelona sporting director Deco has asked for more time to make his decision, while Silva and his agent Jorge Mendes have indicated that they will be patient.

- Juventus are ready to make a move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Juve have made enquiries to the 37-year-old's entourage in recent weeks, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and they travelled to Warsaw this week to watch Lewandowski score Poland's equalizer as his side came from behind to beat Albania 2-1. Juventus are evaluating him while also discussing a deal to extend Dusan Vlahovic's contract and try to sign Randal Kolo Muani, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:42 Why does Liverpool's Florian Wirtz play better for Germany? Craig Burley reacts to Florian Wirtz's performance in Germany's 4-3 win over Switzerland.

OTHER RUMORS

- Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is likely to join Manchester United if Michael Carrick stays on as manager. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool could table an offer worth around €80 million to sign Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United are intrigued by the opportunity to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. (TEAMtalk)

- Marcus Rashford is fully committed to making his loan from Manchester United to Barcelona permanent despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Aston Villa. (TEAMtalk)

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- Manchester United have asked for updated information on Atalanta midfielder Ederson, although they haven't taken any concrete steps towards a deal yet. (Rudy Galetti)

- Barcelona, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs tracking Roma center back Evan Ndicka. (Caught Offside)

- AC Milan want Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, who has also received interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan want to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean but will try to negotiate a formula for the deal rather than paying his €62 million release clause at one time. (Calciomercato)

- Having failed to sign Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby in January, Internazionale could find a deal easier to complete in the summer if the Saudi Pro League club signs Salah from Liverpool. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- A decision on the future of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been postponed, with a discussion expected to take place after the Bavarians have faced Real Madrid in the Champions League. (Christian Falk)

- Romelu Lukaku seems ready to leave Napoli after the World Cup. The striker has been approached by Saudi and Turkish clubs, while Anderlecht are also looking at a return. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale's search for a center back has resulted in them looking at Udinese's Oumar Solet, Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic and River Plate's Lautaro Rivero. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Inter could offload Luis Henrique to free up the space and resources for them to sign Atalanta wing back Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Betis are strong contenders to sign Dani Ceballos after the midfielder decided that he will leave Real Madrid. (Marca)

- Real Madrid and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin don't plan to part ways, despite plenty of offers to sign him being expected in the summer. (AS)