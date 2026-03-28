England boss Thomas Tuchel calls James Garner 'our mini Valverde' after Uruguay debut

James Garner has revealed that he was always "confident" that his England call up would come after a great season with Everton. (0:52)

James Garner: I was always confident my England call up would come (0:52)

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Thomas Tuchel has praised the performance of England debutant James Garner in their friendly against Uruguay on Friday, calling him "our mini Valverde."

Tuchel made wholesale changes to the side that started against Albania in November's World Cup qualifier, with Garner and James Trafford earning their first caps.

Garner played 70 minutes in the 1-1 draw, which saw Ben White return to action and score England's only goal before Federico Valverde equalised for the visitors from the spot.

He earned the player of the match award and praise from his manager, who had said moments before that he would pick Real star Valverde if he could have any player from the Uruguay set-up.

"I'm very happy [with Garner] -- he's our mini Valverde," Tuchel said.

"He's getting there, and he played very, very good. I was quite sure that he will play good because he has this natural confidence and he's just very physical. He won a lot of balls."

Tuchel was honest in his assessment of the 25-year-old, and said on the whole it was a highly positive performance by England.

James Garner impressed England boss Thomas Tuchel on his debut last night. Photo by Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I think there are some situations where he can be a little bit more open in the body position and drive maybe a little bit more through midfield with a little bit more confidence," he said.

"I think in the last 10 minutes of the first half, he was involved in some ball losses that cost us a bit of confidence.

"But overall I was very impressed with the way he trained and the way he behaved. The way he played was good."

It is just eight weeks until Tuchel selects the group he believes have the traits and talent to replicate Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 heroes by triumphing on the world stage.

Tuchel chose an expanded 35-man squad for the final camp before taking that decision, with 19 players spending some time on the field in England's penultimate friendly.

It was a stop-start performance against physical Uruguay, featuring defender White's first international goal and some poor officiating, but the 1-1 draw was beneficial overall for the national team boss.

"I learned a lot because it was a tough opponent," Tuchel said after the 1-1 Wembley draw.

"You just see it in the details. You learn a lot in the details, how is the behaviour and you see the level.

"If you play against [Manuel] Ugarte, if you play against [Federico] Valverde in midfield, you see the level.

"You play against the wingers and these defensive players, it's a high level and then you instantly see so we needed this kind of test. I'm happy that we did it the way we did it and we learned a lot."

Tuchel always knew Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay would be a "feisty and tough" opponent for England, who go from hosting the side 17th in the FIFA world rankings to welcoming 19th-placed Japan on Tuesday.

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Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are among 11 established players returning to the camp for that friendly, changing the dynamics of the group.

"The guys who came, they need to relearn our principles," Tuchel said. "They haven't been in camp for three months, so they also need to relearn it. We have three days of training.

"Japan plays a very unique style with normally a back five, so wing-backs and then two 10s and then switching sides, so we need to be on point tactically to have solutions.

"But this is what we expect from the guys who got a break and we will deliver some solutions, and they need to put it into life. But this is our work from [Saturday]."

Information from PA was used in this report.