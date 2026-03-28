Ceri Holland nets brace as Liverpool win Merseyside derby

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Ceri Holland shone for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Getty

Ceri Holland's brace helped Liverpool claim Merseyside bragging rights with a 3-2 win over Everton in the Women's Super League.

Gareth Taylor's Reds had to wait until January 25 to claim a first WSL victory of the season, but continued their resurgence with this triumph at Goodison Park to make it six wins in nine matches.

Holland's first-half double in between an own-goal by Martina Fernández put Liverpool in control and, although the visitors had Grace Fisk sent off either side of Everton goals for Aurora Galli and Zara Kramzar, Taylor's side held on for all three points.

After Liverpool had knocked Everton out of the FA Cup last month, interim boss Scott Phelan was eager to claim revenge but watched his team make a slow start.

Inma Gabarro was penalised for handball inside the area and Holland tucked away the spot-kick to produce the opener in the 11th minute.

It was 2-0 nine minutes later when Alejandra Bernabe produced a fine cross which Fernandez could only head into her own net.

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Everton rallied but Holland had the final say on a one-sided first half when she carried the ball forward and let fly from range to score Liverpool's third after 41 minutes.

Melissa Lawley was introduced at the interval for Everton before Gabarro was forced off with an injury.

The hosts were given a lifeline when Galli's deflected free-kick reduced the deficit in the 64th minute and Fisk received her marching orders straight after kick-off for an unnecessary trip on Kramzar.

It provided Everton with hope and they produced a grandstand finish when Kramzar fired beyond Jennifer Falk in the first minute of added time.

Falk was booked during time added on with Liverpool desperate to hang on and they duly did to secure a fourth WSL victory of the campaign.