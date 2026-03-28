Denver Summit set NWSL attendance record in inaugural home game

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The National Women's Soccer League's newest team set the league's single-game attendance record in its inaugural home game Saturday, when 63,004 fans showed up at Empower Field at Mile High on an unseasonably balmy March day to watch expansion team Denver Summit FC play the Washington Spirit.

The attendance smashed the old league record, which was set less than a year ago, by over 20,000 tickets. It also set a new attendance record for a standalone women's soccer game in the United States.

- Macario on San Diego Wave move: 'No place like home'

- Ex-Tigres exec Culebro to run Atlanta's MLS, NWSL teams

- NWSL Power Rankings: Angel City rising, but can't best Thorns

The one disappointment on the day for Denver was that the huge crowd weren't able to celebrate a goal, as the teams played to a 0-0 draw.

"The ownership group had high expectations for this community, but this community has exceeded every expectation that we had in terms of turnout and ticket sales for the game," Denver Summit control owner Rob Cohen said ahead of the match.

"And it just proves that our city is deserving of this club and this is something that the community has wanted for a long time."

Denver entered the league this year alongside Boston Legacy FC to bring the NWSL to 16 teams.

The Summit was only officially announced as the league's 16th franchise in January 2025.

"As a hometown girl, it's incredible," Summit winger Janine Sonis, who grew up south of Denver, said Friday.

The Denver Summit set a new NWSL attendance record in their home opener at Empower Field At Mile High on Saturday. Dustin Bradford/NWSL via Getty Images

"I'm not surprised; Denver shows up for their sports teams. I'm so grateful that the community is going to be out here supporting us."

Saturday's match was played at Mile High, the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, as a one-off event that the Summit branded as "The Kickoff."

Denver is waiting for the completion of its temporary stadium south of the city, which will serve as the team's home until a permanent stadium is ready in 2028.

Washington, headlined by star American forward Trinity Rodman, was the opponent for the league's record-breaking crowds in 2025 and on Saturday.

"I still talk about how my rookie year, obviously it being COVID didn't help, going from a couple thousand [fans] to selling out Audi Field," Rodman told ESPN.

Denver Summit's record NWSL crowd is announced at Empower Field at Mile High. Justin Edmonds/NWSL via Getty Images

"I think it's really rewarding and really cool just to see how much it's grown the last five years, never mind 10.

"So, it's really cool for me to see and for the people who have been in the league less, I think it's cool to almost step into this when it's already so big and we have these opportunities. To me, it's just really exciting. I don't really get nervous anymore."

The single-game NWSL attendance record has now been broken in four successive seasons.

Each of the past three years has seen the record fall in venues other than the team's typical home.

The Chicago Stars broke the record in 2024 with a game at the iconic baseball stadium, Wrigley Field, when they announced a crowd of 35,038.

Last year, Bay FC broke that record in another baseball stadium when an announced crowd of 40,091 fans showed up to Oracle Park, the home of MLB's San Francisco Giants.

Average attendance dipped slightly last year across the NWSL to 10,669 fans per game.

There is still a wide range in attendances across the 16-team league, with recent home-opening crowds of under 6,000 fans in Chicago and Louisville as examples.

"I think the most I've ever had behind me, my own team, is about 7,000-10,000, so that's a big jump," Summit defender Kaleigh Kurtz said on Friday as she thought about the magnitude of her team's first home game.

Among the stars in attendance Saturday were 1999 World Cup winners Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain, and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Olympic gold medal-winning skier Mikaela Shiffrin are also minority investors in the Summit.