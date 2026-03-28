Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest updates from WSL north London derby

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Arsenal host local rivals Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium in a highly-anticipated Women's Super League (WSL) clash, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The in-form Gunners are riding a wave of confidence after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Sitting fourth in the WSL, Arsenal will hope an 11th consecutive win in all competitions today can boost their charge for a European spot.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-2 defeat against WSL leaders Manchester City, but today will be no easy task, as Arsenal remain unbeaten at home in 16 consecutive games.

Follow ESPN's live updates below.