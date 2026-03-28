Maxence Lacroix could be handed full France debut as Deschamps prepares to ring changes

Frank Leboeuf reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane has reached a verbal agreement to become France manager after this summer. (0:46)

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Didier Deschamps could make wholesale changes for France's friendly with Colombia on Sunday and it may result in a full debut for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

An injury to Arsenal centre-back William Saliba earned Lacroix a maiden senior call-up for this month's internationals, which was followed by an appearance off the bench during Thursday's 2-1 victory over Brazil after a red card to Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamencano.

Upamecano has since been allowed to leave France's national team camp in the United States and Deschamps has hinted midweek starters like Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé could be on the bench at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

"I'm going to make a lot of changes, maybe even 11. That's what I had planned, I want to see the players," Deschamps told broadcaster TF1.

Maxence Lacroix could be in line for his first France start against Colombia. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Along with Palace centre-back Lacroix, fellow Premier League players Rayan Cherki of Manchester City and Tottenham forward Randal Kolo Muani could be in line for minutes against Colombia.

Water breaks are again expected to occur in the friendly and Deschamps expressed his frustration with the interruptions after goals by Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike helped get the better of Brazil at Gillette Stadium.

Deschamps told a news conference: "It's good for you, the broadcaster, to have the commercial break, but having those three minutes changes the game.

"No matter the team, if they're on a roll, three minutes ruins everything."

This will be the first meeting between France and Colombia since a friendly in 2018, which went the way of the South American nation by a 3-2 score.

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Colombia suffered a 2-1 loss to Croatia on Thursday and it ended a remarkable 15-year unbeaten run in 90 minutes against European countries.

Even though Deschamps has hinted at a new line-up, Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo is set to start former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodríguez.

James, who had a productive one-year spell in England with Everton, signed for Minnesota at the start of 2026, but has struggled for game time.

"I know he needs more playing time," Lorenzo said.

"I know he's been working hard physically and is ready to play the number of minutes he did. He played well."

James Rodriguez is still going strong for Colombia aged 34. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Colombia are in Group K along with Portugal and Uzbekistan for the summer World Cup.

Lorenzo wanted to use this month to step up the nation's preparations for the tournament in America and believes recent World Cup finalists Croatia and France are perfect tune-up opponents.

"Facing the teams that reached the finals in the last two World Cups was important," Lorenzo said.

"I'm happy with the work we did [against Croatia]. I think we rose to the occasion, even though we're disappointed not to have won. In some situations, we played well."