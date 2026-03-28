Marc Skinner: Man United can still qualify for Europe despite derby defeat

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Manchester United were thrashed at Old Trafford by Manchester City. Getty

MANCHESTER -- Marc Skinner reaffirmed his belief that Manchester United could still finish within European spots after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Women's Super League [WSL] and insisted that the "team are giving absolutely everything they can."

United entered the crucial game at Old Trafford off the back of a 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Having struggled to navigate a lack of squad depth, the hosts had only five outfield substitutes available, three of whom were 18-years-old or under.

"I'm not disappointed with any of the players, I'm disappointed with the result," he told a news conference after the loss. "It's a horrible result, but the players are giving everything.

"We're limited [for squad availability] with just the amount of games we've had. I think players are giving you all they've got. We're making characteristic mistakes because of fatigue mentally."

United are missing eight crucial players -- six are ruled out with injury, Julia Zigiotti Olme was suspended and Celin Bizet has been absent since the first half of the season due to pregnancy.

Skinner said he hopes Elisabeth Terland will be back for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday as she is managing Achilles tendinopathy. He added that the injuries plaguing his squad are a result of overuse due to the extra games playing European football.

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"The more fatigued you are, the less likely you are to get the right body shape open to play the right thing, which makes it look like they're hiding, but they're not. They just move a second later and all of a sudden you're not separated enough to see the option to play forward and tiredness creeps in," he said.

"The team are giving absolutely everything they can. It's clear to me that if we get the right investment in the right areas, then we can meet those expectations," he added.

The result could mean Manchester United drop from second to fourth if Arsenal and Chelsea win their games. Having already been knocked out of the FA Cup and lost the League Cup final 2-0 to Chelsea, United's ability to keep their place in Europe could come down to the final day when they travel to Chelsea.

"It's a difficult run in. It is what it is. I'm never worried," he said on the possibility of finishing outside of European contention.

"I know what this team will give. Even on Wednesday, I know what they will give. We just have to find the right solutions in the game to limit the opponents. We gave them space in the box for the headers. It's things we have to fix. With the run-in, we have to win the last games."

Manchester City on brink of title

Andree Jeglertz's side are 11 points clear at the top of the table. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Opposition manager Andree Jeglertz was in higher spirits after the comfortable win.

"The weather wasn't helping, I must say," he said. "The first half -- I don't know if it was the best half -- but one of the best we have played this season.

"Just looking at the players' ability, in this kind of game, here and having that confidence, playing with such big belief, that is amazing just to watch and observe and be a part of. Definitely, I enjoyed that. It was a fantastic game," he added.

City are now 11 points clear at the top of the table and could seal their first WSL title in a decade in their next league game against Brighton (after the international break).

Despite their lead, Jeglertz was measured in his assessment of the final three games of the season and praised his team for managing the pressure of being champions-elect.

"Things can still happen in three games left and we need to keep performing but I can't see that pressure being too much because we are so open with it," he said. "The players have been very good at handling it.

"I really believe in my group of players, that no matter what team we play, if we play with this confidence, then many teams will struggle against us.

"Winning a game is one thing, but winning in the way we win -- by making a statement I think -- brings confidence."