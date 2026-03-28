Matt Turner gets chance in goal for USMNT vs. Belgium

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ATLANTA -- Matt Turner was in goal for the United States for Saturday's friendly against Belgium, raising the possibility he has a chance to regain the Americans' starting job from Matt Freese at the World Cup.

Turner, 31, was the U.S. starter at the 2022 World Cup but hadn't played for the national team since a friendly against Switzerland on June 10. Freese, 27, displaced him in goal for the Concacaf Gold Cup last summer and started all six friendlies last fall.

Left back Antonee Robinson, recovered from leg injuries, was in the starting lineup for his first appearance since Nov. 18, 2024.

With the U.S. missing right back Sergiño Dest, defenders Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, and midfielder Tyler Adams because of injuries, coach Mauricio Pochettino started Tim Weah as right back and Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie and Tanner Tessmann as central defenders.

Johnny Cardoso and Weston McKennie were in midfield, Malik Tillman and Christian Pulisic on the wings and Folarin Balogun at striker.