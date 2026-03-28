Alessia Russo nets hat trick as Arsenal thrash Tottenham

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Alessia Russo is in a rich vein of form. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alessia Russo's first Arsenal hat trick propelled the Gunners to a 5-2 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium to move up to second place in the Women's Super League.

The England striker opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header and completed her hat-trick less than 22 minutes later after a mistake by Tottenham keeper Lize Kop gifted Arsenal a goal.

Russo's third had restored the Gunners' two-goal advantage following a Frida Maanum own goal, and Caitlin Foord added a fourth after the break.

Tottenham substitute Bethany England -- marking her 200th WSL appearance -- reduced the deficit before Arsenal substitute Stina Blackstenius added their fifth in second-half stoppage time.

Victory brought Arsenal's tally up to 38 points, drawing them level with third-placed Manchester United but with the advantage on goal difference.

The Gunners have two games in hand over both United and league leaders Manchester City, who sit 11 points clear.

Russo opened the scoring when she powered home a header from Katie McCabe's corner, then doubled the hosts' advantage two minutes later, running on to Olivia Smith's through ball and rounding Kop before applying a low finish off the far post.

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Spurs clawed a goal back in the 20th minute, a header originally credited to Cathinka Tandberg, then changed to a Frida Maanum own goal from the aerial challenge.

Russo completed her hat trick in the 27th minute when Kop catastrophically played the ball straight to the in-form Arsenal forward, who took her time before firing home.

Foord got on the scoresheet one minute after the hour, controlling a Smilla Holmberg cross before applying a top-corner finish.

England came on for Tandberg with less than 20 minutes remaining and almost immediately forced Daphne van Domselaar into an excellent diving stop.

She then became the first Tottenham player to score at the Emirates in a North London derby when she fired into the far corner from a tight angle in the 78th minute, but Blackstenius put the game to bed when she slotted past Kop deep in stoppage time.