Chelsea's Malo Gusto defends 'top coach' Liam Rosenior

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Chelsea's Malo Gusto has defended Liam Rosenior and says he does not understand the criticism he has received since becoming manager.

Rosenior was appointed Chelsea manager in January after the hierarchy opted to part ways with Enzo Maresca, despite the Italian winning both the Club World Cup and Conference League in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The former Hull City and Brighton defender immediately became the subject of memes and jokes on social media from both rival and Chelsea fans alike.

He began well, with big wins over Atalanta away and coming back from 2-0 down at halftime to defeat West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League.

But recent results have seen Chelsea tumble down the table and a 3-0 loss to Everton in the final match before the international break did little to convince the doubters Rosenior was the man to take the club forward.

That defeat followed an 8-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as well as a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle, leaving Chelsea on a four match losing streak.

Malo Gusto defended Liam Rosenior after the Chelsea manager received criticism. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Gusto defended Rosenior, though, and insisted that the players are all behind him.

He told ESPN: "I think he [Rosenior] is a top coach, I saw that a lot of people criticised him.

"Not really [understanding why he is being criticised so much] I have worked with him a lot since he joined Chelsea.

"I think he is a top person first of all, a top manager as well and as you say, he is young.

"He is a lot of things for the future, but if he is the Chelsea manager it is because he has the talent for this.

"As I said before, for us as a team, we have to believe in him, believe in the way we play, to stick to our plan and see how it goes.

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"He is a good person, he is really honest, really simple, you can see that he is really passionate.

"He wants to share it with us his passion for football and I feel like I want to play for him, I want to show my best when he puts me on the pitch."

Maresca's sacking caught many by surprise, following those two trophies last season and memorable wins against Premier League champions Liverpool and Spanish giants Barcelona.

Gusto revealed that the players themselves were shocked when the Italian was relieved of his duties and put the dip in form since then down to the change of managers.

Chelsea's form has tumbled but Gusto still backs Liam Rosenior. Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He said: "It was a bit complicated for us in the middle of the season when Enzo Maresca was sacked. "So a new coach coming in now, it was a big change I think for the team, everyone was surprised to be honest.

"But in football that can happen, so we had to adapt.

"That is what we tried to do, before the international break it was a tough few weeks for us in terms of results because that is not what we expected.

"Against PSG, there were a few games in the Premier League against Newcastle and Everton as well that we lost.

"It is a bit hard [changing system], when you start to understand one and then right away you have to change to another one, it is maybe a little bit more [difficult] for us because we have a little less experience.

"A lot of us are young but we have quality to deal with this but we just have to trust the process and do our best to put Chelsea where it is supposed to be."