Thomas Tuchel casts doubt over Harry Maguire's England World Cup hopes

Thomas Tuchel speaks after Ben White was booed in England's 1-1 draw with Uruguay. (0:49)

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England boss Thomas Tuchel has appeared to deliver a big blow to Harry Maguire's World Cup chances by insisting he is still at least the fifth-choice centre back.

Maguire looked to have strengthened his case for being on the plane to North America in the summer as he delivered a commanding performance on his return to the national team setup in Friday's 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay.

It was his first appearance under Tuchel and he played the second half as captain in a polished display that has characterised his England career.

Harry Maguire started first England game in 18 months against Uruguay. Getty

The German acknowledged the Manchester United defender's strengths, but said that he remains behind Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, John Stones and the injured Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order.

"I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central defender play," Tuchel said.

"That's what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and in the weapon for set pieces.

"I haven't changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile.

"I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It's no secret.

"I see Trevor Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.

"Also John Stones, but he had injuries, so he needed to come to camp.

"I needed to meet him in person to see how he acts within the group.

"He will stay with us.

England were held to a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in first of two friendlies in March. Getty

"Like I said, he is an asset, of course, that he can also be super important in a tournament, in knockout football, in defending a lead and chasing a game with crosses and long throw ins and set pieces."

Asked whether he would be in the squad if it had to be named now, Tuchel replied: "If, if, if. We don't need to name the squad tomorrow. He had a good game.

"He did what he does for Man United. He did it straight away. I'm very happy with him. To be honest, I haven't changed my mind. I got everything I expected from him.

"If I have to name it tomorrow, we have a lot of injuries, he could be in it. Who else would be there in the centre of defence?"

Stones was not involved against Uruguay after feeling his calf in training as the 31-year-old's frustrations with injuries continue.

The Manchester City defender has played just five times for his club since the November international break and is struggling to get a consistent run of games.

Despite that, Tuchel says he has "credit in the bank" and described him as "world class".

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Tuchel was asked whether he would make an exception for Stones with regards to his lack of playing time.

"I don't know yet, but if you come to the World Cup you should be fit," Tuchel said.

"So when he came [to camp], he was fit.

"He did not have a lot of minutes, but he has a level of game understanding.

"So the exception of the rule means that he does not start a lot. I can see that because I'm a big fan and I know what he brings to the team in terms of personality, attitude and quality game understanding."