USMNT brushed aside by Belgium in blow to World Cup prep

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The United States men's national team suffered a setback in its preparations for the World Cup as Belgium ran rampant in the second half to emerge emphatic 5-2 winners at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Weston McKennie rewarded the U.S. for an impressive start with the opening goal in the 39th minute as he turned in an Antonee Robinson corner at the back post.

But Zeno Debast scored a long-range equalizer for Belgium on the stroke of halftime and the No. 9-ranked visitors scored three more times in a 14-minute spell in the second half to steamroll Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Amadou Onana's strike was added to by a penalty from Charles De Ketelaere before Dodi Lukebakio scored the pick of the goals, with a curling effort into the top corner of Matt Turner's net.

Belgium proved too much for the USMNT in the second half of their friendly in Atlanta. DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images

Lukebakio added his second and Belgium's fifth in the 82nd minute to prompt early exits from some fans in the crowd before substitute Patrick Agyemang scored a late consolation for the U.S.

The result snapped a five-game unbeaten streak for the U.S., which was tied for the best run of Pochettino's tenure.

The USMNT will now look to regain some momentum against another leading European opponent, when facing off with Portugal back in Atlanta on Tuesday. That will be the final game for Pochettino to assess his players before naming his roster for the World Cup at the end of May.

The U.S., which is co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, opens its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 Inglewood, California.

Injuries to Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson left the 15th-ranked U.S. shorthanded in defense, while midfielder Tyler Adams was also unavailable.

Pochettino handed Turner his first appearance in goal since last June, while Robinson was making his first appearance since Nov. 18, 2024, because of injury.