Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka two of eight players leaving England camp

Thomas Tuchel speaks after Ben White was booed in England's 1-1 draw with Uruguay. (0:49)

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Eight players have been released from the England camp ahead of the match against Japan, including Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke.

England drew 1-1 with Uruguay at Wembley on Friday night and there were 11 players included in Tuchel's 35-man squad who were exempt from that match as the German opted to give players time off.

Those players have now come back into camp and Tuchel was always going to remove some players ahead of the Japan match.

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Two of those 11 players who returned to camp, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, have been released "for medical assessment" and they are joined by Noni Madueke, who picked up a knock against Uruguay.

Adam Wharton and John Stones also return to Crystal Palace and Manchester City respectively after the midfielder picked up an injury against Uruguay and Stones in training.

The three players who are removed from camp for non-injury reasons, and therefore suggesting their World Cup dreams are over, are Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

England face Japan on Tuesday night in their final friendly before the World Cup squad is announced.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have both been sent back from the England camp to Arsenal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

England squad to face Japan

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)