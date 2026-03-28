Steve Clarke disappointed by Scotland fans' boos after Japan defeat

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Steve Clarke revealed his surprise and disappointment after hearing some boos from the Tartan Army following Scotland's 1-0 defeat by Japan at Barclays Hampden.

The Scots were cheered off the pitch in November after a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark qualified them for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

However, their return to the national stadium for the first of their warm-up games for North America was more sedate.

Japan's Junya Ito scored late on to beat Scotland 1-0. Getty

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half but Hajime Moriyasu's visitors got the breakthrough in the 84th minute through substitute Junya Ito and the home fans revealed their frustration at the end.

Clarke was asked if he was surprised by the reaction of the fans.

"Yes and it disappointed me to be honest," Clarke said.

"It's just the modern way, it seems to be now if you lose a game you get booed.

"You have just got to deal with it.

"It disappoints me."

Scotland will face Ivory Coast at Everton's Hill Dickinson on Tuesday night as further preparation for the World Cup group games against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in the summer.

Clarke, who expects to make six or seven changes to the side on Merseyside, believes that playing top nations in warm-up games is crucial in order to show his players the level required in North America.

"It's not a game that you want to lose.

"But I think there's enough in that game against the opposition we played against to still feel positive about what we're trying to do.

Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 in November to book their spot at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Getty

"We have another really tough game on Tuesday night in Liverpool against Ivory Coast.

"Sometimes, I think my players look at me and say 'come on gaffer what are you doing?' I always try to pick difficult friendlies.

"So another difficult one on Tuesday night and we'll try and get a positive result to carry forward, but if the performance is as good and you can take things from the performance, you can also carry that forward as well.

"That's why we take the games. This is where you have to be at.

"This is the level you have to reach and if you want to get the points that are going to get you out of the group stage, you have to play to that standard."

Japan are preparing for their eighth successive World Cup finals.

- Japan score late to beat Scotland in World Cup warm-up game

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"I'm very pleased to play the game in a fantastic atmosphere," Moriyasu said.

"It was a tough game and we managed to keep a clean sheet.

"It was great in terms of building confidence.

"In terms of link up we still didn't achieve it perfectly so that is an issue we have to tackle before the World Cup."