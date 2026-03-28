Marsch insists Canada 'not a dirty team' after latest red card

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Coach Jesse Marsch insisted Canada are "not a dirty team" after his side received a red card in a third straight game in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Iceland in Toronto

Tajon Buchanan was sent off in the 80th minute of the friendly for an elbow to the head of Iceland midfielder Mikael Ellertsson as the ball was rolling out of play.

The sequence also marked the the fourth time in the last eight games that Canada has seen red.

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"We're physical, we play hard, but we're not a dirty team," said Marsch, who said he disagreed with Buchanan's dismissal. "I'm not worried about developing a reputation, but certainly cards like that can change momentum in tournaments."

Jonathan David scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half as Canada battled back from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a draw.

Orri Óskarsson had both goals for Iceland.

Tajon Buchanan (left) appeals to the referee following his red card in Canada's draw with Iceland. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 29th-ranked Canadians are preparing to co-host this summer's World Cup with the United States and Mexico, while Iceland -- No. 74 when FIFA's last official list was released in mid-January -- failed to qualify.

Óskarsson took advantage of a bad pass from Canadian center-back Kamal Miller before moving in alone and beating goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in the ninth minute for a 1-0 lead.

The striker for Spanish club Real Sociedad doubled the advantage in the 21st after Ellertsson beat right back Niko Sigur to a ball in midfield. Óskarsson took a quick feed on the run and steadied himself before another nice finish.

Canada got one back in the 67th minute when David coolly buried a penalty after Buchanan was fouled by Ellertsson. The striker for Italian giants Juventus added his second of the afternoon from the spot in the 76th when substitute Daniel Jebbison was also taken down in the area before Buchanan was sent off.

"I was calm," Marsch, said of his halftime message. "What I said to them is, 'We're still on top of the game, and if we push the tempo more, we're going to find the first goal, we're going to find the second goal, and then we're going to get the winner.'

"The only thing that got interrupted in there was the red card."

The game was also notable for a debut for Canada for Marcelo Flores. The now former Mexico international completed a one-time switch with FIFA in February.

"Amazing [to] finally get the Maple Leaf on," the winger said. "Very proud."

Canada now turns its attention to Tuesday's match against No. 47 Tunisia in another exhibition game with plenty on the line for players looking to secure roster spots or impress with the World Cup some 75 days away.

Canada opens its tournament June 12 in Toronto against the winner of a European playoff set for Tuesday between No. 13 Italy and No. 66 Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Canadians will then travel west to face Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

"Every moment we're together right now is an opportunity to make a continued impression, a lasting impression," Marsch said. "But I don't want them to feel so much pressure on them. I want them to just continue to try to put to practice the things that we want to see."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.