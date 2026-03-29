Aziz Behich wants to push Jordy Bos to new Socceroos heights

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Jordan Bos is the young sensation gunning for his first World Cup and a crack at Europe's top leagues. Aziz Behich is the wily veteran ready to help him get there -- even if that costs him a Socceroos starting berth.

The two Melburnians are the clear standout options for Tony Popovic at left wing-back ahead of the World Cup, with both fit and firing ahead of Tuesday's send-off match against Curacao at AAMI Park.

Marauding 23-year-old Bos is flying at Feyenoord and has scored in his past two appearances for the Socceroos, while the ever-reliable and experienced Behich, 35, now looms as back-up. But the Melbourne City captain is relishing the competition.

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"It's healthy. It's not just our position -- it's every position," Behich said. "Obviously we've still got a few months to put our best foot forward as well at our clubs leading into the World Cup selection.

"It's healthy competition. You need that, especially going into a World Cup -- everyone's going to be needed ... so yeah, look, it's just exciting times."

Behich, who has carved out a superb career in Europe and for the Socceroos, is happy to help Bos reach his lofty goals.

"He's a good kid. He's got his head screwed on his shoulders really well -- wants to learn, trains hard," he said. "So, I'm always there for him. I've got a lot of experience at club and international level.

"I'll always be there because at the end of the day, he's a bright, young Australian footballer, and I'm more than happy to help my own kind."

Both Behich and Bos are prepared to chip in at right wing-back if called upon by Popovic, though the latter joked his right foot was "more for standing."

Jordy Bos and Aziz Behich will share the duties of Australia's left wing-back role at the 2026 World Cup. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Bos left Melbourne City for Belgian club KVC Westerlo in the off-season before Behich returned to the A-League Men from Europe. He jokes the pair have been like ships in the night -- with Bos injured when Behich has been in camp and vice-versa -- and is relishing soaking up the two-time World Cup attendee's experience.

"It seems like we're always missing each other -- even at City I left, he came in, now at camps," Bos said. "It's really nice. I get along with him. So he's always someone that can teach me and I can look up to.

"It's nice to have him here."

Bos has put work in to overcome a troubling run of hamstring injuries. In red-hot form in the Dutch Eredivisie, hype is building around Bos, with a maiden World Cup looming as a platform for potentially an even bigger club move.

"It's everyone's dream to play in a top-three league -- the [Premier League] or the Bundesliga. So yeah, it's obviously somewhere I want to be," Bos said.

"But I'm currently just focusing on the here and now at Feyenoord and for Australia."