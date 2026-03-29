Transfer rumors, news: Palmer to quit Chelsea for Man United?

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Chelsea star Cole Palmer is becoming increasingly disillusioned at the club and is ready to consider a move to Manchester United, while Manchester City are bracing themselves for Real Madrid to move for their midfielder Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Mohamed Salah had a great spell at Roma in 2015-2017. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

- Cole Palmer is becoming increasingly disillusioned at Chelsea and is ready to consider a move to Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 23-year-old former Manchester City academy midfielder is frustrated about a change in the Blues' tactics and reportedly misses playing with Nicolas Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. Chelsea failing to qualify for the Champions League would further damage their chances of keeping the England international, who is also the topic of interest from Real Madrid and Bayern, despite struggling with injuries to his groin and toe this season.

- Real Madrid are stepping up their efforts to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, according to TEAMtalk, which adds that the Spain international is in favor of leaving the Etihad. Madrid feel that he can help solve the lack of experience and composure they have had in their midfield since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Meanwhile, Man City are keen to extend Rodri's contract past its current expiration of 2027, but they are aware that the 29-year-old wants to return to Spain and won't stand in his way.

- Manchester City want to sign Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson in deals that could cost a combined £190 million, as the Citizens aim to overhaul their midfield, reports TEAMtalk. In addition to Real Madrid's aforementioned interest in Rodri, Bernardo Silva is also expected to leave the Etihad, which has resulted in City looking at signing some more midfielders. City also want Newcastle full back Tino Livramento, and they are willing to offer players to reach an agreement, with James Trafford, Rico Lewis, Issa Kaboré and Juma Bah of interest to the Magpies.

- Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni wants to join Barcelona in the summer, as reported by Marca. Although no formal negotiations have taken place yet, the Blaugrana have sounded out the 26-year-old and Inter are open to negotiations. However, Barcelona could struggle to meet Inter's transfer valuation of around €70 million so they have other names on their shortlist, including Tottenham Hotspur pair Micky van de Ven and Luka Vuskovic, who is loan at Hamburg.

- Inter Miami are serious about the possibility of signing Casemiro after the midfielder confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, says Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations between the 34-year-old's camp and the MLS club have already started in the hope of reaching a financial agreement. Casemiro is keen to join Miami, as he is attracted by the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi. But clubs from Saudi Arabia and Europe clubs are also interested in the Brazil international.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal are in talks to sign Club Brugge and Germany U21 striker Nicolò Tresoldi. (Christian Falk)

- Barcelona are one of the clubs closely monitoring Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs who want to sign the departing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Madrid have a clause that would allow them to re-sign Osasuna forward Victor Munoz for €8 million. (Marca)

- And the club still plan to trigger their €9 million clause to re-sign attacking midfielder Nico Paz from Como. (AS)

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- Manchester United are continuing to track Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as they look for a left back ahead of the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)

- Borussia Dortmund is Jadon Sancho's most likely destination as the winger prepares to leave Manchester United permanently this summer for free, having spent this season on loan at Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool are ahead of Arsenal in their efforts to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider)

- Internazionale could compete with AC Milan for Lazio center back Mario Gila. The Nerazzurri are also interested in Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez, Udinese's Oumar Solet and Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- RB Leipzig want to keep Yan Diomande but are preparing for big offers, and they will demand €100m or more for the winger. (Philipp Hinze)

- Roma could look to Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone if Manu Kone joins Internazionale. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Sunderland have no intention of letting Brian Brobbey leave, with Aston Villa being one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in the striker. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea and Liverpool are paying close attention to OH Leuven center back Roggerio Nyakossi, who is also being monitored by Everton, West Ham United, Fulham and Crystal Palace. (Sun)

- Roma, AC Milan and Internazionale are monitoring Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund have gathered information on Karlsruher forward Louey Ben Farhat, while Nice and FC Salzburg are also in the race for the 19-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)