Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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90 minutes from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Italy make the trip to Zenica to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Bilino Polje Stadion on Tuesday night in their World Cup Qualification Playoff final. The Azzuri are hoping to end their 12-year absence from the World Cup, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are looking to add to their only World Cup appearance in 2014.

Italy overcame Northern Ireland 2-0 in Bergamo in their playoff semifinal, while Bosnia and Herzegovina needed penalties to defeat Wales, triumphing 4-2 in the shootout after the game finished 1-1 in regulation time.

A spot at the World Cup this summer awaits the winner of this tie, who will be placed in Group B alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Qualification Playoff final.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, VIX / Fox Sports in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Tuesday, March 31 at 7:45 p.m. BST (1:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 5:45 a.m. AEDT, Wednesday).

Venue: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Injury and Team News:

Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Sergej Barbarez has a full squad to choose from

Italy:

Federico Chiesa, F: OUT, discomfort

Gianluca Scamacca, F: OUT, muscle

Talking Points:

Retegui or Esposito for Italy?

play 2:07 Marcotti: Relief for Italy after crucial win Gab Marcotti reacts to Italy's vital 2-0 play-off win over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

The clamour for Pio Esposito to start only increased after his game-changing performance after coming on against Northern Ireland, with the Internazionale striker using his strength and presence to great effect in the second half as Italy scored twice.

While Esposito didn't get on the scoresheet himself, he was instrumental in fashioning opportunities for others and creating space for the likes of Moise Kean to thrive. Gattuso has quite the conundrum in what will be the most important game of his managerial tenure.

Mateo Retegui appeared a bit rusty against Northern Ireland, but as he plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League, may have the advantage of being a bit unfamiliar to his opponents. Bosnia and Herzegovina have defenders who play in Serie A and have come up against Esposito, but such is the youngster's presence up top that it may not matter.

Nonetheless, it is a very good headache to have for Gattuso, as all of his striking options offer varying problems for opposition defences and have been finding the net with regularity.

Dzeko still going strong

Edin Džeko's late equaliser against Wales took the game to extra time, and eventually, penalties - which Bosnia and Herzegovina won. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Only one outfield player aged 40 and above has ever featured in a FIFA World Cup (the legendary Roger Milla of Cameroon). Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric are set to join Milla this summer, and Edin Dzeko is all set to throw his name in the ring as well.

The veteran striker, now featuring in Germany's second division for Schalke, does not appear to have lost a step as he's aged. He was instrumental in dragging his nation to this playoff final, scoring a late equaliser against Wales in what's become a trademark headed goal.

Dzeko, who turned 40 in March this year, also has the advantage of knowing the strengths and weaknesses of Italy's defenders, having spent many a year in Serie A. His ability to bully defenders in the air, while also bringing his strike partner, Ermedin Demirovic, into play could be Bosnia and Herzegovina's best route for a shock victory.

Home advantage and free motivation for Bosnia and Herzegovina

play 1:34 Laurens: Italy face tougher test against Bosnia and Herzegovina Julien Laurens breaks down Bosnia and Herzegovina's dramatic penalty win over Wales ahead of their World Cup showdown with Italy.

In addition to his talisman Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez will also be counting heavily on the twelfth man - the crowd inside the Bilino Polje stadium. The home side's choice of venue is a very revelatory one - the stadium was infamous for being 'cursed' for opposition teams - Bosnia and Herzegovina had not lost any of the 15 games in Zenica from a stretch of 1995 to 2006.

The atmosphere is no doubt going to be very hostile for Italy, who struggled to a dour 1-0 win the last time these two teams met in 2024. Italy's job was made all the more tougher after footage emerged of Italian wingback Federico Dimarco cheering when Bosnia and Herzegovina won their shootout against Wales - with the assumption that Italy considered them weaker than Wales.

Dimarco has since defended his reaction, saying ""[Edin] Dzeko also plays for Bosnia. I played with him for two years, and I texted him. He replied to me, and I'm happy to see him in the final. I didn't lack respect for Bosnia or the Bosnian people. It was said I was arrogant; with what right, since we haven't been at the World Cup since 2014? How could I be arrogant?"

Despite his protestations, Dimarco has only inflamed what was about to be a febrile atmosphere anyway - which could work against Italy.

Gattuso's pressure-free environment could exorcise ghosts of the past

Gennaro Gattusso took over as Italy manager in June of last year to help his country reach the World Cup for the first time since 2014. Getty Images

Midfielder Sandro Tonali admitted that Italy were carrying the ghosts of the past against Northern Ireland, saying they were facing 'monsters' in their head. Yet, it was the midfielder's goal and assist that proved to be the mental antidote for a team struggling to break down their opponents.

Gennaro Gattuso has been at pains to ensure his side are free of the pressures of the entire nation, despite the Italian media using images of children who have never seen Italy at a World Cup as motivation. The AC Milan legend has told his players to 'enjoy it', even if the memories of losing to Sweden and North Macedonia in the previous two playoffs will be occupying his squad's thoughts.

Italy have introduced a talented generation of youngsters that are driving this qualification push forward though, and Gattuso will be hoping they do not wilt in Bosnia, otherwise they face up to a nation of 60 million people back home with the knowledge that four-time champions Italy will have spent 16 years away from the pinnacle of international football.

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