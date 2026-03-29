England vs. Japan: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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England play the second of two March friendlies at Wembley on Tuesday, as their World Cup preparations continue in full swing with a friendly against Japan.

England gave many of their regulars a rest last week, when they drew 1-1 with Uruguay. Ben White gave England the lead late in the second half, but conceded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time, as he made an eventful return to the England set-up.

The likes of Harry Kane, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Marc Guéhi and Elliot Anderson will all be back for England, as Tuchel is likely to field a starting line-up more resembling the one he intends to use at the World Cup.

Japan picked up a late win at Hampden Park against Scotland on Friday, with Junya Ito scoring in the dying minutes as Hajime Moriyasu's team picked up a 1-0 win.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on the ITV1 in the UK and SonyLiv in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Tuesday, March 31 at 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 5:45 a.m. AEDT, Friday).

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Team News:

England squad to face Japan

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Noni Madueke are among eight players who have been released from the squad that was originally announced. Adam Wharton pickeed up an injury in the Uruguay game and is back at Crystal Palace, as is Manchester City's John Stones. Aaron Ramsdale, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fikayo Tomori have also been released.

The likes of Harry Kane, Marc Guehi, Jude Bellingham, and Morgan Rogers, who didn't feature in the game against Uruguay, are all in line to start for England in this gam

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Talking Points

Tuchel's last audition before World Cup

England have added Uruguay and Japan to their World Cup preparation. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

Based on Tuchel's comments in the build-up to the game, he already has a fair idea what his travelling party across the Atlantic will be like, for the World Cup. However, there is always room for change, based on performances, either positive or negative.

There are spots to be earned, particularly in defence. Tuchel said that he sees the likes of Guehi and Ezri Konsa as being ahead of Harry Maguire in the centre-back race. Nico O'Reilly and Lewis Hall are in the race to be picked as the starting left-back, as are right-backs Tino Livramento and Ben White.

Jude Bellingham himself has plenty to prove. Tuchel has prefered to use Morgan Rogers in that role behind Harry Kane so far, so this game against Japan might be an opportunity for Bellingham, in the minutes he gets, to convince Tuchel that he should be the starter.

Opportunity for Garner in absence of Rice

James Garner impressed England boss Thomas Tuchel on his debut last night. Photo by Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Declan Rice is one of those who should be a nailed-on starter for the World Cup, but the spot alongside him at the base of England's midfield is still up for grabs. Elliot Anderson has been impressive for nottingham Forest all season, and delivered commanding displays for England in his first few international appearances in the autumn. However, James Garner is breathing down Anderson's neck at the moment, as well.

Tuchel was impressed with Garner's performance on debut against Uruguay, which came on the back of impressive performances for Everton all season.

"I'm very happy [with Garner] -- he's our mini Valverde," Tuchel said.

"He's getting there, and he played very, very good. I was quite sure that he will play good because he has this natural confidence and he's just very physical. He won a lot of balls."

Now, with Rice not in the squad for this game against Japan, it's an opportunity for both Garner and Anderson to stake a claim to be the starting midfielder at the World Cup, even if both are now almost certain to make the squad for the World Cup.

Mitoma test for England's right-back

It's not clear who will start at right-back for England, but it will be some test for whoever Tuchel decides to throw in, against Kaoru Mitoma. The Brighton & Hove Albion winger looked sharp in his last two games -- first for Brighton against Liverpool and then for Japan against Scotland. He was used as a substitute in both those games, and now might be the time for Hajime Moriyasu to put him back into the starting lineup.

Tino Livramento started against Uruguay, so he's unlikely to play this game. Ben White is the only right-back in this spot, but Tuchel hasn't been averse to Ezri Konsa in that position too.

Now, it must be noted that Reece James is perhaps ahead of these right-backs in the pecking order, and fitness permitting, will be England's lead right-back at the World Cup.

So for White and Livramento in particular, there is likely to be only one space up for grabs, with Konsa likely to make it anyway, thanks to his versatility. So a positive performance against Mitoma, for whoever does start, is likely to stamp that player's ticket for the World Cup.

What's Kane's support system going to be like?

Harry Kane is one of 11 players who have been given the chance to rest ahead of the Uruguay match. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Harry Kane is having a stunning season for Bayern Munich, and has been one of the best strikers in the world this season, with the England captain 48 goals in all competitions so far for the German giants. With Kane leading the line, what will be the composition of those around him?

Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke were the two primary options for the right-wing spot, but both of them have left the squad to go back to their club Arsenal. Jarrod Bowen is the only natural right-winger left in the squad, so he might be given the chance to start against Japan.

On the left side, Tuchel has options to choose from, in Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford and Harvey Barnes. After being given the game against Uruguay off, it's likely that Gordon will start on the left side.

In the no.10 spot, there's competition between Rogers and Bellingham as well, and both could get minutes spread across this game against Japan. The aim for those that start in these three positions will be simple, they need to build the best possible relationship with their captain, who will be integral to England's chances at the World Cup.

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