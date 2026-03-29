Bayern Munich's Harry Kane won't slow down for England's sake - Wayne Rooney

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Harry Kane has been in red-hot form for Bayern Munich this season. Getty Images

Wayne Rooney wants Harry Kane fit and firing at the World Cup although he doubts the England captain will seek to improve his chances by wrapping himself in cotton wool in the next couple of months.

Kane, who overtook Rooney as England's all-time record goalscorer three years ago, is having the most prolific season of his goal-laden career, having notched 48 times across 40 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Rooney admitted how Kane fares in North America this summer could be central to England's hopes but he believes the 32-year-old will be fully focused on helping Bayern's pursuit of glory at home and abroad.

The Bavarian giants are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and into the Champions League quarter-finals so Rooney feels Kane will only look at the World Cup after the season has finished.

"I think such an important aspect for England is having Harry Kane fit and if he is, then he'll be a major reason why we do win it if we do," Rooney told the Press Association.

"But if you go into any game and you're not fully committed to that game because you're thinking of something else then you potentially could get injured.

"Any player will tell you that you're playing for your club and when you're playing for your club, that's all that matters until that season is over then you go away with England then England take over.

"I don't think he'll be slowing down. Hopefully Bayern Munich have the league won quite early and [head coach] Vincent Kompany gives him a little bit of help!"

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Kane was among 11 established players absent from Friday's 1-1 draw against Uruguay but the former Tottenham frontman will return for Tuesday's friendly against Japan.

His blistering form this season has seen him emerge as a contender to win the Ballon d'Or and become the first Englishman to scoop the award since Michael Owen a quarter of a century ago.

Despite being regarded as one of the best centre forwards in the world, Kane has never finished higher than 10th in the Ballon d'Or voting, which Rooney admitted he finds perplexing.

"He's consistent in what he's done his whole career: he's scored goals, he's created goals at both club and international level," the former Manchester United and England captain said.

"To do it year in, year out, and he never gets mentioned for the big honours which I find quite strange."

Rooney will once again be involved in Soccer Aid, the annual charity football match which raises money for UNICEF. This year's event featuring former footballers and celebrities will be held on May 31.

As well as the chance to rub shoulders with people from other walks of life and fundraise, Rooney is relishing the chance to tick off a ground where he never played during his illustrious career.

"It's at the London Stadium, which I've never even been to, so I'm looking forward to that," Rooney added.