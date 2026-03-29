Martín Zubimendi becomes 10th Arsenal player to pull out of international duty

Craig Burley slams Arsenal for their approach to the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. (1:52)

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Martín Zubimendi became the 10th Arsenal player to withdraw from international action after leaving the Spain squad due to a knee issue.

The midfielder was a late substitute during his country's friendly victory over Serbia on Friday, featuring after replacing Manchester City's Rodri.

Ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Egypt, Spain confirmed that they will be without Zubimendi.

"Martín Zubimendi has withdrawn from the Spanish national team camp due to discomfort in his right knee," Spain's statement said.

"To avoid any risk and to protect the player's health, he has been removed from the squad. Arsenal FC's medical staff have been informed of the situation."

Martín Zubimendi has left the Spain camp with a knee issue. Photo by David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images.

Zubimendi was the second Arsenal player to leave an international camp on Sunday alone.

Defender Piero Hincapié pulled out of the Ecuador squad ahead of their clash against the Netherlands on Tuesday. Hincapié played 72 minutes vs. Morocco on Friday but has since returned to Arsenal to begin a recovery process for an injury which was not publicly disclosed.

Zubimendi and Hincapié joined teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka in returning early to north London as the two England men departed Thomas Tuchel's camp.

Neither Rice nor Saka featured in Friday night's 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley and they will not be considered for Tuesday's clash against Japan as they undergo medical assessments.

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Winger Noni Madueke limped off during the Uruguay draw and was subsequently pictured wearing a knee brace.

Eberechi Eze had already withdrawn from the England squad thanks to a calf injury which saw him miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup final defeat to Man City. The former Crystal Palace man is expected to be out of action for at least a month.

William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Jurriën Timber all pulled out of action for France, Brazil, Belgium and the Netherlands respectively at the start of this international window due to injury concerns. Arsenal said that all four players would continue their treatment at the club.

It remains to be seen how long these 10 players will be out of action as Arsenal continue to fight for silverware on three fronts.

Mikel Arteta's group returns to action in the FA Cup quarterfinals away to Southampton on April 4.

They then play Sporting in Lisbon in the first leg of the same stage of the Champions League on April 7.

Currently nine points clear at the top of the table, Arsenal's next Premier League game comes on April 11 at home to Bournemouth. They face a critical top-of-the-table clash with Man City on April 19.