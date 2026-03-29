Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

Gab Marcotti reacts to Sonia Bompastor calling out the referee in Chelsea's Women's Champions League defeat to Arsenal. (2:07)

Was Bompastor right to criticise the referee in Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal? (2:07)

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The Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie between English rivals Chelsea and Arsenal is well poised ahead of the second leg.

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The Gunners won the first leg 3-1 at the Emirates, through goals from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo. However, Lauren James' strike means the Blues remain in the fight for a semifinal berth.

This is the first time both these sides have faced each other in the Women's Champions League and the first leg lived up to its billing.

Here's everything to know ahead of the second leg.

Key Details:

Date: April 1

Time: 8.p.m GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

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What happened in the first leg:

Chelsea hit the post twice in the first 10 minutes but fell behind against the run of play when Blackstenius headed home from a Katie McCabe freekick. Kelly doubled Arsenal's lead soon after with a strike from outside the box.

The Blues thought they had grabbed a goal back after Veerle Buurman headed in from close range, but it was chalked off after the referee adjudged a foul on Laia Codina.

James' stunner near the hour mark reduced the defecit but Russo's goal restored the Gunner's two-goal advantage.

Players to watch:

Russo's strike in the first leg took her tally in the competition to eight. No English player has scored more goals in a single UWCL season than her.

If her finish for Arsenal's third goal wasn't enough of an indication of her confidence levels, then her first-half hat trick against Tottenham in the Women's Super League (WSL) undoubtedly was.

Alessia Russo is in a rich vein of form. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Chelsea's hopes of a comeback rest squarely on Lauren James' shoulders. The England international scored arguably the goal of the competition in the first leg, when she curled home from 30 yards on her left without any backlift.

The 24-year-old has shaken off her injury troubles from earlier in the season and appears to be hitting top form at just the right time for Chelsea.

Keeping James quiet will go a long way towards securing a semifinal spot for Arsenal.