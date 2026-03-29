Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: How to watch in UK with Disney+, kickoff time, key players

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The Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie between Manchester United and Bayern Munich is finely poised ahead of the second leg.

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Bayern won the first leg 3-2 at Old Trafford, goals from Pernille Harder (two) and Momoko Tanikawa handing the German side a narrow advantage.

Maya Le Tissier and Hanna Lundkvist struck to keep United within one goal heading into their trip to Germany.

Here's everything to know ahead of the second leg.

Key Details:

Date: April 1

Time: 5.45pm GMT

Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch:

Like every UWCL game this season, this one will be broadcast live on Disney+.

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What happened in the first leg:

Hanna Lundkvist scored United's second at Old Trafford. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

United fan Pernille Harder notched a brace at Old Trafford against her childhood club, handing Bayern Munich the advantage ahead of the second leg in the Allianz Arena.

Harder struck first in the second minute. United captain Le Tissier then levelled from the penalty spot after a handball from Glodis Viggosdottir.

Harder added a second in the 71st minute only for Lundkvist to equalise five minutes later with a header.

The visitors would have the last laugh, Tanikawa finding the winner with six minutes of the 90 to go.

Players to watch:

Jess Park remains a key player for United, leading the WSL club for goals (6) and assists (5) this season.

For Bayern, Harder is now up to second for goals scored in European action this year with seven, only Alessia Russo (9) has more.

Klara Bühl continues to be the leader for assists (8) in the competition.