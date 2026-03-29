Aston Villa's Missy Bo Kearns reveals lost child during pregnancy

Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has revealed that she and her partner, Luton midfielder Liam Walsh, have lost their child during pregnancy.

The couple announced they were expecting in a video posted to social media earlier this month showing the pair painting "mum + dad" onto a wall along with the September due date, and proudly holding ultrasound scans.

England international Kearns, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the sad news in a post to her Stories.

She wrote: "With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we've lost our baby during pregnancy.

"The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that's hard to explain, and we're still trying to come to terms with it all.

"Right now, we're focusing on recovering and supporting each other through this. We truly appreciate the love and support around us more than we can say."

Walsh, 28, shared the same post to his Stories.

Aston Villa Women offered their condolences on X, in a post reading: "We are sending all our love and support to Missy Bo and Liam at this difficult time."