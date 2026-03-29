Ufuk off to Wanderers: Sydney coach makes controversial switch

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Ufuk Talay will become the first manager to coach both of Sydney's A-League Men clubs after he ended months of speculation and agreed to terms with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Less than a week after having his contract mutually terminated by Sydney FC, the Wanderers confirmed on Monday that Talay will link up with the club next season on a two-year deal.

Talay will become the club's seventh permanent manager in nine years but the issues around recruitment, retention and culture at the Wanderers remain.

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The Wanderers have made the finals just twice since Tony Popovic left in 2017 and their crowd figures, which are significantly inflated by the Sydney Derby, are at historic lows.

Interim coach Gary van Egmond will remain in post until the end of the current campaign with the Wanderers on track to collect their first-ever wooden spoon.

"We've taken a considered approach to this decision with a clear focus on what's needed for the future of the club," Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer said in a statement. "Our commitment is ensuring we provide the best possible environment for our players and establish the foundations for long-term success."

It will be fascinating to see how Wanderers fans welcome Talay's arrival given his ties to Sydney FC as a player and coach but also his lack of success at A-League Men level.

Head coach Ufuk Talay has made the controversial switch from Sydney FC to the Western Sydney Wanderers. Mark Brake/Getty Images

Talay has not won a trophy in his seven-year coaching career and was on the nose with Sydney's fans long before speculation emerged that he would defect to the Wanderers. Sydney refused to trigger an extension in the 50-year-old's contract which paved the way for him to join Western Sydney and replace Alen Stajcic.

"Western Sydney is a place built on resilience, hard work and diversity, and that absolutely shapes how I see the game," Talay said. "I want the team to reflect that identity: hunger, aggression in the right moments and never taking a backwards step.

"Members and fans can expect to see a side that plays with intensity, presses with purpose and shows courage on the ball.

"It's about representing the community with pride and making sure when people watch us, they see themselves in the way the team competes."