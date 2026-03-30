Transfer rumors, news: Atlético want Arsenal's Jesus, Martinelli

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Could Atlético Madrid offer Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli a route out of Arsenal? Plus, Tottenham continue their manager search after interim boss Igor Tudor's sacking.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could both leave Arsenal this summer, per reports. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

- Atlético Madrid are interested in a deal for Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, reports TEAMTalk. The Brazil forwards have been squad players for Arsenal this season, with the report stating that the club wouldn't stand in their way should they wish to leave. Both Jesus and Martinelli have deals running until 2027, though the latter does have a 12-month option in his contract that could see him stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2028.

- Tottenham are hoping to convince Roberto De Zerbi to become their permanent head coach, the BBC reports following the sacking of interim boss Igor Tudor. Spurs' ideal option is De Zerbi, who left Marseille in February, although the BBC report he is keen to wait until the end of the season. The situation is complicated by Spurs' relegation fight which sees them just one point clear of the relegation zone with just seven games remaining. Interim options include Sean Dyche, Ryan Mason, Harry Redknapp and Tim Sherwood, while appointing left-back Ben Davies in a player-manager role has also reportedly been considered.

- Liverpool are one of several clubs keen on a potential move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, according to TEAMTalk. The 25-year-old has been a regular for the Eagles since joining the club, with his performances also catching the eye of Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich.Crystal Palace are said to be aware of mounting interest, with "growing concern" that the 25-year-old could be the next centre-back to leave after Marc Guehi's exit to Manchester City in January, having recently received his first cap for the senior French national team.

- Barcelona are keen on re-signing João Cancelo at the end of his loan, reports Marca. The left-back, who is in his second stint with the Blaugrana, rejoined the Spanish side in January from Al Hilal. The report claims that Barça intend on bringing the 31-year-old back for next season, but with one year remaining on his contract in Saudi Arabia, another loan is unlikely without a contract extension, while paying a transfer fee has been described as "complicated" for the club.

- A Saudi Pro League club offered midfielder Scott McTominay a huge salary in a bid to tempt him away from Napoli, but the Scotland star is expected to remain in Naples, according to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira. The 29-year-old is in talks with Napoli to extend his contract until 2030, which would include an increase in salary.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:00 Who could Tottenham hire to replace Igor Tudor? James Olley reacts to Igor Tudor's departure from Tottenham by mutual consent.

OTHER RUMORS

- Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from several MLS clubs when he leaves Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, competing with Saudi Pro League teams for his signature (Football Insider).

- Tottenham are reluctant to let Dominic Solanke leave this summer, but would accept a deal worth £50 million for the striker, £15 million below the deal they secured for the England international from Bournemouth (Football Insider).

- Manchester United "appreciate" Bruno Guimaraes, having held a meeting with his agents in recent weeks about several players, but there are no active negotiations for the Newcastle midfielder (Fabrizio Romano).

- Barcelona are willing to offer a new one-year contract extension to Robert Lewandowski, amid links with a free transfer at the end of his deal this summer (Sport).

- Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in Bruno Fernandes, but Manchester United want him to stay (Ekrem Konur).

- Marcos Llorente is keen to stay at Atlético Madrid, with his deal expiring in 2027, amid links with a move to the Premier League (Fabrizio Romano).

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- Andy Robertson is set to leave Liverpool this summer at the end of his contract, with AC Milan, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, and Celtic all eyeing a move (Ekrem Konur).

- Everton are frontrunners to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer this summer, with his contract at Fulham coming to an end, while Leeds United remain in the race to land the Wales international (Football Insider).

- AS Roma, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are all monitoring a switch for Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia, ahead of a possible battle among the Serie A clubs (Nicolo Schira).

- Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is the top option for Inter Milan to bolster their shot-stopping ranks in the summer (Calciomercato).

- Nico Schlotterbeck is close to renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, amid links with a transfer to Liverpool and Real Madrid (Nicolo Schira).