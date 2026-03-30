Matchgoing Premier League fans overwhelmingly against VAR, survey finds

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Three-quarters of Premier League fans are against the use of VAR, a survey by the Football Supporters' Association has found.

Nearly 8,000 supporters, just over half of whom attend more than 15 home games a season, took part in the poll to assess attitudes to the technology.

The results demonstrate just how unpopular it has become, with more than 97% of respondents opposing the statement that VAR makes watching football more enjoyable, while more than 90% disagree that it has made the matchgoing experience better.

Asked if they support the use of VAR in football, meanwhile, 75.71% said they do not, with more than 70% disagreeing that it has improved the overall accuracy of refereeing decisions.

The time taken to reach decisions remains a source of great frustration.

VAR has often been a source of irritation for matchgoing fans, some of whom feel it prevents spontaneous celebration Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fewer than 3% of those polled agree that decisions are reached in a reasonable amount of time, and an overwhelming majority do not feel they are now being made more quickly despite efforts to speed the process up.

More than 90% also feel the technology has removed the spontaneous joy of goal celebrations.

The introduction this season of in-game announcements to explain VAR decisions is supported by more than half of fans but there is still disgruntlement about the communication process overall.

A marginal majority of those polled said they do support using VAR to review red cards but there is overall opposition to its use for offsides, fouls and handballs in the build-up to goals.

The only use of technology that is strongly supported, according to the poll, is goal-line technology, which was backed by more than 93 per cent of respondents.

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More than 85% of the fans in the survey expressed concern about a possible expansion of VAR -- the Premier League is set to canvass clubs on its use to review the award of corners for next season.

If that is given the green light, it would not be welcomed by supporters, with the poll showing more than 70% oppose it.

A majority are also against using VAR to check second yellow cards, although the introduction of a challenge system that would limit the number of interventions was supported by marginally more than opposed it.

The results could prove a boost for the lower leagues, though, with more than 80% of those responding saying they now prefer watching games without VAR.

The FSA's Premier League network manager Thomas Concannon said: "These findings back up the FSA's previous survey in 2021, where fans expressed misgivings about the introduction of VAR.

"The vast majority are reporting the same concerns five years on - the loss of spontaneity when celebrating goals, and an overall worsening of the match-going experience.

"We have shared the survey results with the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited, and look forward to discussing its findings with them."

A Premier League spokesperson said the league "recognises the importance of minimising the impact of VAR on the supporter experience," before adding: "VAR delivers more correct decisions.

"In recent seasons, there have been around 100 correct VAR overturns per season - instances where goals would otherwise have been incorrectly awarded or disallowed, or red cards or penalties missed or wrongly given.

"As part of ongoing dialogue with supporters, Premier League research indicates fans are largely in favour of keeping VAR, but improving the way it is used."