All eyes on Ryan Williams debut as India take on Hong Kong in inconsequential match

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India vs Hong Kong: How to watch, kick-off time

Date: March 31, 2026.

Kick-off time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The Big Picture

The big picture is that there isn't much of a big picture. This clash is an inconsequential game in this group for both India and Hong Kong, with Singapore already assured to finish top of the group, and hence qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. For Khalid Jamil, the lack of consequence might have meant taking more risks with his squad selection, but that hasn't transpired. The squad consists of largely the same names who have played throughout the failed qualification campaign, as they look for one positive result at the fag end of a dire campaign.

It is a given that India will now finish bottom of this group, but they don't have a win yet and will be looking to avoid the ignominy of finishing this campaign without a win. Unlike the last few games that India have played, this fixture comes in the middle of a domestic season that belatedly got underway, and many of the players that Jamil has picked for the squad have been playing regular football in the Indian Super League. Of course, there are some surprises in the names that he's picked, and ones that he hasn't, but that is to be expected with every squad.

For Hong Kong too, this game is the start of a transition, with Ashley Westwood having left the job as their head coach, before eventually taking over at ISL side Kerala Blasters a few days ago. They've had their moments in this campaign but that 2-1 loss to Singapore in November ended their qualification hopes. India lost the reverse fixture in Hong Kong in June, when Vishal Kaith conceded a last-minute penalty. But this is now a vastly different Hong Kong squad, with most of the starting XI from that day at the Kai Tak Stadium not there in Kochi.

Team News

After seeing his debut delayed in November, when international clearance didn't arrive in time for India's game against Bangladesh, Ryan Williams is likely to make his India bow in Kochi. He suffered an injury scare last week, as he pulled out of Bengaluru FC's win against Inter Kashi. However, he now seems fit and ready to go.

Bijoy Varghese and Albino Gomes are other new faces in the squad, while there are also call-ups for Mohun Bagan players Apuia Ralte, Vishal Kaith, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Tekcham, and Sahal Abdul Samad. Akash Mishra is back in the national reckoning too and will be fighting to start at left-back with Bengaluru FC's Naorem Roshan Singh.

Key Players

Ryan Williams: Williams is the new no.11 for India, meaning he will be the one to take over the burden from Sunil Chhetri, literally and figuratively. He is also India's best attacking player, and for a team that has struggled so much in front of goal throughout this campaign, he will be a necessary addition. He's got everything you'd want for a wide player - speed, dribbling, crossing, and an eye for goal.

It will be important that India use the ball wisely in midfield to then get the ball to Williams in threatening areas, from where he can affect play in the final third. Williams being there on the right might also play the additional role of Hong Kong wanting to sit a bit deeper on that flank to guard against his threat. Everton Camargo: The striker who plays for Lee Man in the Hong Kong Premier League has scored 11 times for the national team in just 23 caps. So, he's someone that the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali will have to be extremely wary of. With Raphael Merkies, who has a hat-trick against Bangladesh in this campaign, missing from the squad, there is a greater burden that falls on the shoulders of Everton, and his likely strike partner Sun Ming Him.

Head-to-Head

Played: 17

India wins: 8

Hong Kong wins: 4

Draws: 5

Expected Lineups

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Naorem Roshan Singh; Apuia Ralte, Jeakson Singh; Ryan Williams, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan; Rahim Ali

Hong Kong (3-5-2): Tse Ka Wing; Oliver Gerbig, Leung Nok Hang, Dudu; Alexander Jojo, Wong Wai, Tan Chun Lok, Chan Siu Kwan, Shinichi Chan; Everton Camargo, Sun Ming Him

You can watch the match live on FanCode in India, and follow it live on ESPN's dedicated live blog.