Cristhian Mosquera: Gabriel and William Saliba 'like older siblings' at Arsenal

Craig Burley slams Arsenal for their approach to the Carabao Cup final after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. (1:52)

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Cristhian Mosquera is in no doubt that he made the right decision for his career when leaving boyhood club Valencia for Arsenal last summer.

Since his £13m transfer, Mosquera, 21, has made 25 appearances for the Premier League leaders.

The defender made his senior debut with Spain in Friday's 3-0 win over Serbia.

"I'd spent practically half my life, or my whole life, in Valencia, and leaving what's been your home isn't easy, but it was the right decision," Mosquera told Europa Press.

"I'm very happy in London and I've settled in much quicker than I thought I would. We all know the Premier League is a very physically demanding league, and I was already aware of that; many people had told me that, given my playing style, I'd be a good fit for the Premier League.

"I think that when the time came for me to step up and prove myself, I did well."

Mosquera says he is learning from the best, training at Arsenal alongside Brazil international Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba of France.

Mosquera has enjoyed his start to life in the Premier League, with Arsenal sitting nine points clear at the top of the table Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"From day one, the two of them have been by my side, giving me advice and always trying to look after me, like parents, like older siblings," he said. "I'm very grateful to them. They are two of the best centre-backs in the world, and it's a pleasure and a privilege to train with them and watch them play every weekend."

Despite losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month, Arsenal have plenty to look forward to.

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Mikel Arteta's side is nine points clear of City in the league standings although Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand.

Arsenal will take on Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals on April 4 before squaring off against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"In recent years, Arsenal hasn't quite achieved what it set out to do, but I think we're ready this year," Mosquera said. "We know we have the chance to win titles. We're going to do everything we can to bring joy to the fans. In the Champions League, I think we're doing pretty well this year -- we're in the quarter-finals now -- and hopefully we can go further and win it."

Mosquera also aspires to make Spain's 2026 World Cup squad.

"What I'm going through is crazy, so I've got to make the most of it," he said.

"Only God knows if I'll get the chance to make that list, but I think every player that represents his country dreams of going to the World Cup."