Why are Wales playing Northern Ireland in a dead rubber? Explaining International Challenge Matches

Julien Laurens breaks down Bosnia and Herzegovina's dramatic penalty win over Wales ahead of their World Cup showdown with Italy. (1:34)

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While the likes of Italy, Czechia and Denmark all battle it out for the last remaining World Cup spots on Tuesday evening, several other nations are also playing -- albeit in controversial dead rubbers known as International Challenge Matches.

Northern Ireland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland all lost on Thursday night in the UEFA pathway for World Cup qualification. Despite being out of contention for this summer's competition, they still have to fulfil an uncompetitive fixture.

This has led to criticism. Speaking to the BBC, former Northern Ireland player Chris Brunt said to the BBC: "For the supporters, it's a complete dead rubber. It is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard -- it's pointless."

Northern Ireland, who lost to Italy on Thursday, travel to Cardiff to take on a Welsh side that was knocked out by Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties.

The Republic of Ireland, another side to lose on penalties as Czechia advanced at their expense, host North Macedonia who were beaten by Denmark.

Slovakia and Romania are also playing each other despite their World Cup hopes ending last week. As are Ukraine and Albania.

Why are International Challenge Matches being played?

Wales play Northern Ireland on Tuesday in a dead rubber. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

After the heartbreak of missing out on a trip to North America this summer, why are crestfallen players being forced to fulfil another international friendly which will not garner as much public interest?

The Football Association of Wales confirmed before Christmas that fans would not be refunded a ticket for the second game even if Wales were out of World Cup contention. The Irish FA offered supporters travelling to Cardiff a chance for a one-off refund "in recognition of continued support."

Aside from ticketing, the main issue appears to be as simple as FIFA's own rules.

In 2023, the governing body's council announced a new international match calendar for the period from 2025-2030. Among the approved dates, FIFA dictated that every March will see a nine-day, two match window.

This is alongside a similar structure for June -- when plenty of nations have organised friendlies to warm up for the World Cup.

This year will be the first that will see the late September/early October window extended to 16 days and four matches. The November international break will continue to be two matches.

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This year, the World Cup has grown from 32 teams to 48. That preceded a change to the qualifying format.

In the past, teams that did not qualify directly from their group but managed to reach the playoffs would square off in two-legged affairs.

This time around, the structure has shifted to single game knockouts, akin to a semifinal-final structure.

The teams that won their 'semifinal' on Thursday progressed to a 'final' on Tuesday, leaving four teams in total to progress from Europe.

Those who lost on Thursday, in order to fulfil the FIFA requirement of playing twice in this window, now play against each other on Tuesday.

World Cup qualifier finals

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy

Sweden vs. Poland

Czechia vs. Denmark

Kosovo vs. Turkey

International Challenge Matches

Wales vs. Northern Ireland

Ukraine vs. Albania

Republic of Ireland vs. North Macedonia

Slovakia vs. Romania

Republic of Ireland vs North Macedonia