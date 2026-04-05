Predicting England's 2026 World Cup squad: Who will Thomas Tuchel take, who's on the fringes?

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The auditions are over. England's men's team have played their final matches before Thomas Tuchel names his 26-player squad for the 2026 World Cup. The 1-1 draw with Uruguay and the 1-0 defeat to Japan were the final opportunities hopefuls had of impressing Tuchel. In short, England fell flat.

It was like X-Factor's Bootcamp across both matches -- each player in the bloated 35-strong squad was effectively told they were playing for their place on the plane and needed to impress the boss. Tuchel split the camp, resting 11 players ahead of the first match with Uruguay: Dean Henderson, Nico O'Reilly, Dan Burn, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane. You can just about stamp their passport for the summer. But there were 15 other places to play for.

Tuchel fielded a new-look side for the match with Uruguay. It was a drab affair, finishing 1-1. Debutant James Garner impressed, as did Harry Maguire, while Ben White made quite the impact: Booed by England supporters, scoring their opener and then giving away a dubious penalty for Uruguay's equaliser.

Tuchel afterwards said Maguire was a fifth-choice centre-back, and also questioned Phil Foden's lack of impact. One thing is certain: there's little room for ambiguity around Tuchel, and players know where they stand. After that match, England released injured Saka, Rice, John Stones, Adam Wharton and Noni Madueke. Tuchel also sent Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to their clubs. Their chances of making the squad look remote.

Who will Thomas Tuchel take to the World Cup this summer? ESPN

England headed into the Japan game looking to perform in front of a sold-out Wembley. Kane was a late withdrawal, so England went with Foden in the false 9 spot. But without Kane, they were toothless in attack, and Japan went away with a 1-0 victory.

"In the absence of Harry Kane, we don't have the same threat. Bayern Munich, in the absence of Harry Kane, does not have the same threat; no team in the world has the same threat. It's just normal," Tuchel said.

At full-time, boos rang out at Wembley. It was hardly the farewell they hoped for.

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"I hate losing like no one else, and it will take a while to digest," Tuchel added. "But it will not affect us massively now, for when we arrive in the US. But this camp will not define us, and we have two months to digest it, to take the learnings, to nominate our spots, to get players back healthy."

So that's it -- the opportunities to impress Tuchel first-hand are over. While some players already have enough credit in the bank to book a seat on the plane, others need to impress in their remaining Premier League and Champions League matches. But as things stand, in the immediate aftermath of the Uruguay draw and Japan defeat, this is where we feel the players stand in relation to the squad, who's on the periphery and those whose chances are even slimmer.

Goalkeepers (3)

Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson are certain to be on the plane this summer. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Jordan Pickford | 32 years old | Everton

England's undisputed No.1, as has been the case for the last four major tournaments. He's been in impressive form for Everton this season -- including this save off Sandro Tonali -- and will bring plenty of experience between the sticks.

Dean Henderson | 29 years old | Crystal Palace

This is one of the few areas where the pecking order is well established. Henderson will head to the World Cup as England's second-choice option, having got the odd start when Pickford's been rested. He's been one of the few stable parts of a turbulent season at Palace.

James Trafford | 23 years old | Manchester City

This is going to be a tricky pick for Tuchel. Aaron Ramsdale has usurped fellow challenger Nick Pope for the Newcastle No.1 spot, but he's usually turned to Trafford as third-choice. Trafford signed for City ahead of this season, hoping to be their new first-choice keeper, but then along came Gianluigi Donnarumma. So Trafford's gametime has largely come in the FA Cup and League Cup. It wasn't what he planned, but whenever he's played, he's done well.

ON THE FRINGES

Brighton veteran Steele is expected to go in the Tom Heaton role -- the fourth goalkeeper, sitting outside of the 26-man squad and there to help with training. He is Brighton's No. 2 and has only played 35 Premier League games since joining the club in 2018.

Aaron Ramsdale | 27 years old | Newcastle United

Ramsdale is vying for the Newcastle No. 1 spot after a tough few years, so competition for places is no stranger to him. Ramsdale was dropped from the squad after Uruguay without playing a second, so overall, Trafford is ahead of him.

Nick Pope | 33 years old | Newcastle United

Pope is also in the mix for the third-choice keeper spot, but hasn't played for Newcastle since the end of February.

Centre-backs (5)

Thomas Tuchel has several options at centre-back to mull over this summer. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Marc Guéhi | 25 years old | Manchester City

Guéhi made the step up from Palace to City in January and has slotted into Pep Guardiola's side with ease. Before that, he had to cope with his projected move to Liverpool breaking down in the summer transfer window, but Tuchel was impressed with how he handled it. He hasn't been an ever-present under Tuchel, but he will be a starter come the summer. He captained the team against Japan.

John Stones | 31 years old | Manchester City

Stones' season has been disrupted through injury, a troublesome thigh problem limiting his recent involvement in the FA Cup. He has featured in five major tournaments for England and will bring valuable experience if he proves his fitness. Injury scuppered his chances of featuring for England in their latest matches, so he needs to find a run of games for City before the end of the season. But if he does that, he's still a key figure in the national squad and should travel this summer.

Ezri Konsa | 28 years old | Aston Villa

He's established himself as one of Tuchel's favourites, having featured prominently throughout the World Cup qualification campaign. He was part of the group that reached the Euro 2024 final, and has impressed for Villa this term. He also brings versatility, as he can cover both right-back and centre-back.

Dan Burn | 33 years old | Newcastle United

Burn had a strange start to life under Tuchel. The manager FaceTimed him at 10 p.m., telling him he'd made the squad back in March 2025, and then reprimanded him for still being awake. Since then, Tuchel has turned to him as part of the rotation in defence, and Burn should be on the plane this summer. He brings an aerial presence, but also calmness at the back, and can cover left-back too. He was included among the 11 players who were rested for the Uruguay game.

Harry Maguire | 33 years old | Manchester United

Maguire's two-year spell in the international wilderness ended when Tuchel called him into the latest squad. At that point, his last England minutes had come under Carsley, and in the intervening period, he'd barely heard from Tuchel. But then came a WhatsApp message as he prepared to journey to Bournemouth with United, and his wait was over. It was a deserved recall for Maguire, who's impressed this season and has been a rare consistent performer amid the rollercoaster ride that is United. He did well against Uruguay, but Tuchel later said he was the fifth-choice centre-back behind Guehi, Stones, Konsa and Chalobah. He was used as a late impact sub against Japan and made an immediate impact. He featured for England in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and at Euro 2020, but missed out on Euro 2024.

ON THE FRINGES

Fikayo Tomori | 28 years old | AC Milan

The AC Milan defender hasn't featured for England in three years, but worked his way back into the squad for the last two matches. He started against Uruguay but was one of the players who left ahead of Japan. On the periphery, as things stand.

Jarell Quansah | 23 years old | Bayer Leverkusen

He was originally picked in this squad, but was ruled out through injury, harming his chances of making the final cut. He's done well for Bayer Leverkusen this season and made his England debut against Albania in their last World Cup qualifier.

Trevoh Chalobah | 26 years old | Chelsea

He won his sole England cap under Tuchel last year in that defeat to Senegal, but hasn't played a minute since. He was part of the squad at the end of 2025, but an ankle injury scuppered any chance of him making this latest camp. Tuchel name-checked him as being ahead of Maguire in the pecking order, so he still has a chance of going to the World Cup, but he needs to impress before the season's end.

Full-backs (4)

Nico O'Reilly is a dead set at left back, while Ben White is back in contention. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Nico O'Reilly | 20 years old | Manchester City

This has been O'Reilly's breakthrough season at City, and his versatility will be a welcome addition to Tuchel's squad, given that he can cover left-back and midfield. His outstanding performance in the Carabao Cup final has only added to his claim for a spot in the squad. He got his first call-up in October to the squad and has since won three caps, including a start against Japan.

Reece James | 26 years old | Chelsea

James has had an injury-disrupted couple of seasons, but looked to be getting into a wonderful rhythm for Chelsea this term, including signing a new long-term deal, until his latest hamstring injury stopped him in his tracks in mid-March. There's a big asterisk here, but if he's fit, expect him to start at right-back for Tuchel. This would be his second major tournament for England, having missed the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 through injury.

Tino Livramento | 23 years old | Newcastle United

He can play both sides of defence and has been linked with a big-money summer move, with several teams reportedly keen on his services after a hugely impressive campaign in both the Champions League and Premier League for Newcastle. He made his England debut under Carsley and has added to that tally under Tuchel. He'd have won more had it not been for a knee injury, which curtailed the end of 2025 for him.

Lewis Hall | 21 years old | Newcastle United

Hall's stock rose after his performance against Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match. His Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier says he is one of the best left-backs in the world, and this could be his breakthrough international tournament if he gets the nod. His two caps came under Lee Carsley, with Tuchel yet to give him a shot, and if he is to feature in the World Cup, he'll have to get ahead of his Newcastle teammate Livramento for the left-back spot.

ON THE FRINGES

Trent Alexander-Arnold | 27 years old | Real Madrid

It hasn't been the most straightforward debut season for Alexander-Arnold in La Liga, with a hamstring injury and muscle tear in his left leg interrupting his progress at Real Madrid. But he looks to have won the right-back spot for the time being. With England, he's barely featured under Tuchel, but his versatility will help, alongside his big tournament pedigree, having played in two Euros and two World Cups for his country. However, after being left out of the recent squad, his chances of making the cut look limited.

Myles Lewis-Skelly | 19 years old | Arsenal

A year ago, you'd have thought he'd have been nailed on for a World Cup spot. But after his breakout 2024-25 campaign, he's found his game-time limited at Arsenal this season and has been omitted from Tuchel's last two squads.

Djed Spence | 25 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

If James is injured, then Spence is next cab off the rank. Spence can play on both sides of defence, and made his England debut back in September. He last featured in October, but Tuchel is a fan of versatility, and Spence can also cover midfield. Predominantly, he'll be challenging Livramento, O'Reilly and Hall for the starting left-back spot. In Spurs' difficult season, Spence's form has been a rare bright point.

Luke Shaw | 30 years old | Manchester United

He's had his most consistent season for United for a while, and his tally of just 34 caps in 12 years tells the tale of his unfortunate luck with injuries. He hasn't featured yet under Tuchel.

Ben White | 28 years old | Arsenal

He left the England squad midway through the 2022 World Cup amid talk of a fallout with the coaching staff and hadn't been seen since before he was called up to the latest squad after Quansah withdrew. He made the headlines against Uruguay after he was booed as he entered the field, scored the equaliser and then gave away a contentious penalty late on. He then started against Japan, but every touch was booed by some corners of England fans. You feel his chances are somewhat tied to James' fitness. He's still an outside shot to make the squad, but has put himself in the picture.

Centre midfielders (4)

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are likely to start in the centre of Tuchel's midfield. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Declan Rice | 27 years old | Arsenal

He's arguably the player of the season in the Premier League, so Rice is on the plane and starting for England this summer. He can play as a six or an eight (and at centre-back if needs be) and has featured for his country in the last three major tournaments. Didn't feature against either Uruguay or Japan, but his place on the plane is secure.

Elliot Anderson | 23 years old | Nottingham Forest

Anderson has emerged as England's first-choice option in the No. 6 role and is the favourite to partner Rice in the heart of the midfield this summer. He's on seven caps and was one of the 11 players who Tuchel rested ahead of Uruguay, before playing the full 90 minutes against Japan. Since he made his debut under Tuchel in September, he kept his place for the remainder of the year. "Anderson is a key player for us at the moment," Tuchel said in November. "He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League -- that's why he is with us and starting for us. He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive."

Jordan Henderson | 35 years old | Brentford

Henderson was in the international wilderness in the latter days of Southgate's reign and was left out of the Euro 24 squad. It followed a season where he'd cut short his Al-Ettifaq stay and joined Ajax, where he played for 18 months. It was towards the end of that spell in the Eredivisie that Tuchel recalled him, and since his move back to the Premier League and Brentford, he's featured more for England, largely from the bench. He's vying with Wharton and Anderson for the starting No.6 spot, but he has played in six major tournaments dating back to Euro 2012 and brings a wealth of experience.

Kobbie Mainoo | 20 years old | Manchester United

He was in the wilderness for both club and country at the start of the season, but Michael Carrick's appointment at United has given him a new lease of life. He started the Euro 2024 final for England, and after his latest call-up, he could yet gatecrash the squad. He came off the bench against Uruguay and started in midfield in the Japan match. He's an incredible talent and just needs the right coach to help nurture him.

ON THE FRINGES

Adam Wharton | 22 years old | Crystal Palace

The central midfielder has four caps to his name and is yet to hold down a first-team spot under Tuchel. He featured in their last two World Cup qualifiers, but Anderson is ahead of him in the pecking order at No.6. But he remains one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League and is on the radar of several major clubs. He was part of Southgate's 26-man squad for the Euros in 2024, but didn't play. He came on at half-time against Uruguay and was released back to his club afterwards after suffering a knock.

Conor Gallagher | 26 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

He moved back to the Premier League in January from Atlético Madrid, only to enter the maelstrom at Tottenham. He played for Tuchel in the defeat to Senegal and hasn't featured since.

James Garner | 25 years old | Everton

Garner's first call-up to the latest squad was just reward for consistently impressive form for Everton. "I told myself at the start of the season that this season has to be the season that I can show everyone what I can do, and I think so far I have done," Garner said. He made his debut against Uruguay and was one of the few positive points to come out of the game. He then featured again against Japan, and you wouldn't be surprised to see his name in the squad this summer.

Alex Scott | 22 years old | Bournemouth

He was called up to the England squad for the November qualifiers by Tuchel, but was left out of the latest one. He's been impressive for Bournemouth all season.

Attacking midfielders (3)

Jude Bellingham is England's star No. 10, but Morgan Rogers will get minutes too. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Jude Bellingham | 22 years old | Real Madrid

Bellingham didn't feature in either of their recent matches, with Tuchel managing his return to fitness carefully after a hamstring injury. Bellingham hasn't had the most straightforward time under Tuchel, with the head coach previously saying his mother found some of Bellingham's on-field behaviour "repulsive". Tuchel subsequently apologised. Bellingham was omitted from the squad last October, but is now back central in Tuchel's plans. Tuchel sees him as a No.10, and he is a world-class player who featured prominently for England in the last two major tournaments.

Morgan Rogers | 23 years old | Aston Villa

Carsley handed Rogers his England debut back in Nov. 2024 and progressed to being part of Tuchel's first-choice XI in the latter stages of the World Cup qualification campaign. For much of the season, he's been outstanding with Aston Villa, with a combined goals and assists tally of 13 to date and was in the golden 11 rested by Tuchel for Uruguay. He can play anywhere along the forward line but looks likely to be competing primarily for a spot in the No.10 role.

Cole Palmer | 23 years old | Chelsea

It hasn't been a straightforward season for Palmer. He's had this troublesome groin injury, and Chelsea have had a bonkers campaign where they've flitted between the brilliant and the absurd. Palmer has shown glimpses of his boundless ability, but hasn't hit the same numbers as the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns. Though at his best, he's one of the best players in the world and someone who can flip the balance of the match in an instant. His sub appearance against Uruguay and start versus Japan were his first minutes under Tuchel this season. He is a rare talent, and he should be on the plane.

ON THE FRINGES

Eberechi Eze | 27 years old | Arsenal

Eze was named in Tuchel's latest England squad, but was forced to withdraw with a calf injury. That was suffered in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, where Eze scored a wonderful goal. He's been in fine form for Arsenal this season, where he's prospered after his summer move from Crystal Palace, but this calf injury has come at a bad time, just as he was showing signs of kicking on, a setback leaving him out for between four to six weeks.

Morgan Gibbs-White | 26 years old | Nottingham Forest

In what has been a turbulent season for Nottingham Forest, Gibbs-White has managed to put in consistently impressive performances. He can count himself unfortunate if he misses out on the World Cup squad. Under a different manager, he'd be a shoo-in, but Tuchel just prefers other players in that No.10 slot.

Phil Foden | 25 years old | Manchester City

Foden's form has fluctuated this season, but, like Rogers, his versatility works in his favour. He hasn't featured a huge amount under Tuchel, with injury working against him, while he was omitted alongside Bellingham for the October camp last year. He featured off the bench in their final two World Cup qualifiers of 2025 and started against Uruguay and in the false 9 spot for Japan. This is going to be a tough position for Tuchel to pick, and seeing Foden as someone who can play as a No.9 helps his cause, but at the moment, his position is in jeopardy. He didn't make an impact against Uruguay and was forced off in the 57th minute after a nasty challenge from Ronald Araujo. Against Japan, he struggled to get into the game in an unfamiliar position.

Wingers (5)

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford could start on the right and left flanks. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Bukayo Saka | 24 years old | Arsenal

Saka has a new four-year contract behind him and is indispensable for both Arsenal and England. His form has fluctuated this season, but Tuchel has always turned to him when available. He's one of the key leaders in the squad -- alongside Kane, Stones, Pickford and Rice -- and Tuchel is frequently pushing Saka to score more for club and country. Back in October, he was informed of Saka's tally of 13 England goals (now 14 after his goal against Serbia), and Tuchel said: "It's not enough. He needs to keep on going. I thought it was 30 at least! And then I would have said 'well it's not enough' because I'm never, never satisfied." He missed out on the last two matches, but he's a guaranteed starter.

Marcus Rashford | 28 years old | Barcelona (on loan from Manchester United)

He's featured prominently for Barcelona this year, on his loan deal from Manchester United, and is firmly in the mix for the World Cup. He featured in Tuchel's last six matches before this double-header and was largely used off the bench. It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, but he's found some rhythm in La Liga. He missed out on Euro 2024 so will be desperate to feature this time around.

Anthony Gordon | 25 years old | Newcastle United

It's arguably Gordon's finest season to date, as he's impressed on both the domestic and European stage for Newcastle (including that four-goal haul against Qarabağ). He can play on both sides of attack, and his importance to England was underlined, given he was one of the 11 players who Tuchel rested for Uruguay. He played against Japan but failed to ignite England's attack.

Jarrod Bowen | 29 years old | West Ham

In what has been a tricky season for relegation-battling West Ham, Bowen's form has been integral to them keeping in touch with survival. His versatility helps his England chances, and Tuchel has used him as one of his impact substitutions off the bench. His return of eight goals and six assists for the Hammers in the league this season is remarkable, given they've been in the relegation spots for much of this campaign.

Noni Madueke | 24 years old | Arsenal

He's played a key role in Arsenal's season to date, largely off the bench, and can play off both flanks and through the middle. He made his debut under Carsley and has remained firmly in Tuchel's plans as he started both of their World Cup qualifiers last September, but he missed out on the squad at the end of last year due to a knee injury. There's an element of unknown about where he fits into Tuchel's plans, but his form and versatility could see him prosper at just the right time. He started against Uruguay but was one of the eight released before Japan due to injury.

ON THE FRINGES

Harvey Barnes | 28 years old | Newcastle United

The impressive Newcastle winger has been getting overtures from Scotland, keen to include him in the mix for the World Cup. But when Eze withdrew from the latest England squad, they turned to Barnes. He made his England debut off the bench against Uruguay.

Max Dowman | 16 years old | Arsenal

He's an incredible talent and is certain to win a host of England caps. But both Arsenal and England are keen to manage his minutes carefully, and this is a campaign too soon for him.

Strikers (2)

Harry Kane will lead the line for England this summer. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

ON THE PLANE

Harry Kane | 32 years old | Bayern Munich

He's enjoyed yet another remarkable season at Bayern Munich, reaffirming his status for the hundredth time as one of the greatest strikers England has ever produced. He'll lead England this summer, heading into the World Cup as the country's highest goalscorer in major tournaments. Since he captained England to the Euro 2024 final, he's enjoyed two trophy-laden seasons in the Bundesliga. Back in September, he scored his 100th Bayern goal, reaching that milestone quicker than any other player in the top five leagues. If ever you need further confirmation of his importance to England, then look at how they failed to find any cutting edge against Japan in his absence.

Ollie Watkins | 30 years old | Aston Villa

Watkins' World Cup prospects looked secure for so long as a mainstay in Tuchel's squad, until the latest camp. He was one of the high-profile names omitted from the last two matches, with Solanke and Calvert-Lewin preferred. Tuchel says he already knows what Watkins can do and needs to look at other options. But it was hardly a ringing endorsement. Watkins responded by scoring a goal for Villa in the next match, and you could argue the chances of him making the squad have actually improved as his rivals failed to take their chances in the last two matches.

ON THE FRINGES

He was recalled to the England squad ahead of these two friendlies and was effectively told that it was a shootout between him, Solanke and the absent Watkins for the back-up striker spot to Kane. Before his call-up to this camp, Calvert-Lewin last played for England in the delayed Euro 2020, but has played well for Leeds this season, scoring 10 goals in the top flight. But against Uruguay, he had one clear-cut chance and failed to take it. He was then dropped for the Japan game.

Dominic Solanke | 28 years old | Tottenham Hotspur

Solanke is in a similar boat to Calvert-Lewin. His season only really began in January as he fought back from an ankle injury, and he has since scored three Premier League goals for Spurs. Before starting against Uruguay and coming off the bench against Japan, his last England involvement was under Lee Carsley in late 2024. He's calm in front of goal and can provide a focal point for attack.

Ivan Toney | 30 years old | Al-Ahli

Toney featured in Tuchel's team for the Senegal match, but has been on the outskirts since. He's been in great form in the Saudi Pro League but remains on the outside of the England squad.

The predicted 2026 England World Cup squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: James, Livramento, Stones, Guehi, Konsa, Burn, O'Reilly, Maguire, Hall

Midfielders: Rice, Bellingham, Mainoo, Henderson, Anderson, Rogers, Palmer

Forwards: Kane, Saka, Gordon, Madueke, Rashford, Bowen, Watkins

Additional reporting from ESPN's James Olley.