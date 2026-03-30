Elliot Anderson knocks back transfer rumours, focused on England

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Elliot Anderson has only got the World Cup in his sights amid rumours of a big-money summer transfer.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City after a brilliant two years at the City Ground.

The 23-year-old looks set to have a chance to swell his transfer fee as he appears virtually guaranteed to be part of the England squad heading to the World Cup.

And making sure he gets a seat on the plane is the only thing he is concentrating on.

"Obviously we've got the World Cup this summer so all my eyes are on that," he said. "Playing for England, I've got the badge on now so that's all I'm thinking about at the moment.

Elliot Anderson is looking towards the World Cup this summer. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I want it that way [to be guaranteed a start]. But I've got a season left with Forest.

"I've got plenty of games and there's plenty of time until then. I've got to keep my standards high and make sure that happens."

Anderson has made himself first choice in Tuchel's side after just six appearances before Christmas, forging a strong partnership with Declan Rice.

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That will be broken up for Tuesday's game with Japan as Rice has withdrawn through injury, but Anderson believes Rice has been influential in his international development.

"It's a really good partnership. Since I've come in, he's made me feel comfortable, he's helped me learn on the job," he said.

"He's full of energy to help me and the relationship on the pitch is really good.

"[He's helped me] on and off the pitch. Seeing the way he plays on the pitch, I'm trying to learn from him. Little things on the training pitch, bits of advice, putting his arm around me and just building on the relationship."