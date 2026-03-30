Man wins five-figure payout from Celtic over historical abuse allegations

Celtic have awarded a payout to a former member of the Celtic Boys Club. Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images.

A man who took legal action over allegations of historic abuse at Celtic Boys Club has won a five-figure pay out from Celtic, his lawyers have said.

The man, in his 50s, said he feels like he has "finally been heard" after the settlement was reached.

Digby Brown Solicitors raised the action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on behalf of the man in February and said an out of court settlement was reached this month.

It comes after Celtic last year apologised for historic sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club following a seven-figure payout in a group legal claim.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "When people think of abuse they often think of one act that happened one time, or that it happened so long ago you should just be able to move past it but it simply isn't like getting injured -- you can't just limp on until you get better.

"Abusive acts may be physical but the impact, for me, is nearly all mental and the worst of it is a paralysing feeling of shame and it's something I've been dealing with for nearly 40 years.

"It is a strange, confusing and angering feeling -- you know what happened wasn't your fault yet at the same time you feel responsible for it... Then you get angry at yourself for letting yourself get affected by it."

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He added: "It's been tough to get here but I'm proud of myself for not giving up and I'd really encourage others to not give up on their own hopes for justice either."

Richard Pitts, partner at Digby Brown and specialist in historic abuse claims, led the legal action.

He said: "Successful legal victories can be a double-edged sword because while we are proud of our client and what we have achieved together, there's always a mindfulness about why we are in this fight in the first place.

"I am incredibly proud of my client for everything he has done -- he is a great example of what perseverance can achieve and I hope this outcome allows him to look to the future in a more positive way."

Celtic have been asked for comment.

Thompsons Solicitors acted for about 30 former Celtic Boys Club players in the group proceeding against Celtic Plc which concluded last year.

The case related to abuse at the youth club, which was not formally affiliated with Celtic, by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.