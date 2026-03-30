Italy explain celebration, deny "disrespect" of Bosnia

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Federico Dimarco's Italy are aiming to qualify for the World Cup. Getty

Federico Dimarco has explained Italy's apparent celebration after they were paired against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup playoff, and denied disrespecting their next opponents.

Italy beat Northern Ireland 2-0 to book a spot in the World Cup qualifying playoff final, before they watched the conclusion to Bosnia and Herzegovina's game against Wales which was due to decide their rivals.

As Bosnia prevailed in a penalty shootout in Cardiff, footage was captured of Italy's players appearing to celebrate the result.

"It was an instinctive reaction," Dimarco told AP. "I certainly did not disrespect either Bosnia or Bosnians."

Italy will play Bosnia on Tuesday aiming to qualify for this summer's World Cup after falling short of the previous two editions.

Clement Turpin of France will referee their match against Bosnia. He was also in charge when they were beaten by North Macedonia and denied a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The attendance of the 14,000-seat Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica will be reduced by 20% after FIFA handed out a punishment for discriminatory and racist abuse by Bosnia's fans.

"We're expecting a difficult atmosphere," Dimarco said. "But if we're able to remain in the right frame of mind for 95 minutes, I think we can get the result."

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Italy must contain former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko who is now 40, but equalised against Wales last week. Dzeko also has a history of playing in Serie A with Inter and Roma.

"Edin is a great player and a great person," Dimarco said. "I saw him on vacation over the summer and I've maintained a nice relationship with him."

Pio Esposito, who influenced their win over Northern Ireland as a substitute, could start up front for Italy instead of Mateo Retegui.

"He's a special kid," Dimarco said about his Inter teammate Esposito. "He's mature for his age and always gives 100% -- both in matches and in training. He just needs to be left alone and we shouldn't put too much pressure on him."

Matteo Politano, 32, added: "We all know what we're playing for. For me, and for a few of the other senior players, it's probably our last chance."

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.