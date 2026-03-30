Florian Wirtz: Liverpool goal drought made me stronger

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Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz believes the struggles he encountered after making the move to Anfield have made him stronger.

The 22-year-old Germany international arrived in a £116 million ($153m) deal from Bayer Leverkusen as one of Europe's hottest young talents but bedding into a team which underwent a £450m ($593m) summer overhaul proved difficult.

Wirtz struggled with the physicality but a tailored strength and conditioning programme designed to make him more robust for the Premier League helped get him through.

After failing to score in his first 22 appearances, he enjoyed a run of six in 10 matches from Boxing Day, although he has since gone eight games without scoring.

Florian Wirtz failed to score in his first 22 Liverpool games. Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images.

But his overall success is not entirely in his own hands as he has created over 70 chances in the Premier League and Champions League this season but the under-performing team has failed to capitalise.

"It wasn't an easy phase," Wirtz, speaking about his first few months in England, told German television show Sportschau.

"It's sometimes good that things don't always go upwards and that you experience a dip and grow stronger because of it.

"That's how I see it now as well -- it has made me a bit stronger. I had to overcome resistance and adapt. I had to learn to become stronger and hold onto the ball."

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While his domestic form may have dipped again, he showed his quality in Germany's 4-3 win over Switzerland on Friday -- with two goals and two assists -- and he credited national team boss Julian Nagelsmann with helping him during his tough transitional phase.

"The coach always supported me during the difficult phase after my move to Liverpool and always had an open ear for me," he added.

"He gave me tips and reassured me. That has brought us closer together."