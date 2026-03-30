Harry Maguire set to sign new deal at Manchester United - sources

Michael Carrick speaks about Bruno Fernandes' chances of winning the Premier League Player of the Season award. (0:30)

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Manchester United are closing in on an agreement with Harry Maguire over a new contract, sources have told ESPN.

Maguire's current deal is set to expire in June. Negotiations between his representatives and the club have been described as positive as there's hope on both sides that an agreement is close.

The defender's new deal is likely to be for one year until 2027 with the option of an extra season which could keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028.

Maguire, who has been the subject of interest from other Premier League clubs, is set to be rewarded after becoming a key figure in United's revival under Michael Carrick.

The 33-year-old has started the last 10 games and forced his way back into the England squad. He played 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley on Friday.

Harry Maguire has been an integral member of the team under Michael Carrick. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Maguire will miss United's next game against Leeds United at Old Trafford on April 13 after he was sent off during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Carrick is hopeful of having Lisandro Martínez fit again after the international break to avoid the prospect of playing youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven against Leeds. Matthijs de Ligt is still sidelined with a back injury.

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Sources have told ESPN that United are also in talks with Kobbie Mainoo over his long-term future.

The midfielder is under contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, but negotiations are underway about rewarding the 20-year-old with a contract to reflect his status as an important first-team player.