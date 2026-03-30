Brazil's Ancelotti praises Luka Modric ahead of Croatia friendly

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on his former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Croatia.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner left Madrid last summer after winning 28 trophies, including six in the Champions Leagues and four Spanish titles.

Now on the books of AC Milan, Modric, 40, is still pulling the strings in midfield and is expected to captain Croatia at the World Cup.

"Modric can play in any position on the pitch because he's a complete midfielder," Ancelotti said on Monday.

"[He's] One of the best players I've ever coached. A spectacular professional. Modric is one of a kind. There's no other player like Modric in the world."

Ancelotti's side heads into the encounter in Orlando, Florida, on the back of last week's 2-1 defeat to France.

"We obviously need to improve," Ancelotti said. "We have a very clear idea of what we want to do at the World Cup.

"We need to stay calm and composed because the entire coaching staff and the CBF are convinced that we are on the right track and in the right place. I think we've done a good job so far.

"We're at a good stage on this path. We'll be prepared for the best matches of the World Cup."

Brazil are attempting to win the World Cup for the sixth time.

"For Brazil to win the World Cup, we need talent -- and we have it -- and we need to defend well," Ancelotti said. "There's no other way. I'm not convinced by an attacking game alone."

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona's Raphinha have not been able to replicate their club form for the national team.

Luka Modric, 40, is expected to play for Croatia in the World Cup later this summer. Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Raphinha will miss Tuesday's game as he picked up a hamstring injury against France.

"Raphinha and Vini are among the best in the world right now," Ancelotti said. "I believe they will be among the best at the World Cup. The character, and personality, of both players is excellent."

Brazil will announce their World Cup squad on May 18 but already Ancelotti revealed that Flamengo right-back Danilo will be among his chosen 26.

Danilo, 34, has competed in the last two World Cups but is not a regular starter at Flamengo.

"Danilo is a very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it," Ancelotti said.

"Danilo is certain to be in the final 26-man squad because I like him ... his character, his personality, his style of play. He can play in all defensive positions. Danilo will be among the nine defenders.

"I have a fairly clear idea of the starting line-up for the first match, and the final squad is also pretty much set."