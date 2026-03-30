Deniz Undav makes Germany World Cup case with winning goal

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STUTTGART, Germany -- Deniz Undav turned up the pressure on Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann to select him for the World Cup after he scored the 2-1 winner against Ghana on Monday to back up strong club form.

Undav hadn't played for Germany since June, but seven goals in his last six Bundesliga games helped him earn a recall. Germany was playing the friendly at the home stadium of his club Stuttgart and fans chanted for Undav long before he came off the bench.

The game seemed to be fizzling out to a draw when he flicked the ball over Ghana's goalkeeper in the 88th minute to give Germany a seventh successive win.

Ghana's Abdul Fatuwu earlier scored on the counter to cancel out Kai Havertz's penalty for Germany.

After Florian Wirtz's spectacular attacking display in Germany's 4-3 win against Switzerland, the host team was expected to score high against an opponent coming off a 5-1 loss to Austria. It ended up being a subdued win in constant driving rain.

Nick Woltemade started in one of four German changes, but his main impact was heading against the bar in the second half.

Havertz put Germany ahead with his penalty just before halftime after Jonas Adjetey blocked a shot with his arm. Ghana leveled on the counter in the 70th when Germany-born Derrick Köhn surged down the left flank, beat defender Josha Vagnoman and crossed low for Fatawu to score.

Ghana defender Kojo Peprah Oppong of Nice had to be helped off the field after injuring his left leg challenging Woltemade.

Germany has further pre-World Cup friendlies against Finland in May and co-host the United States in June before facing Curacao, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E of the tournament.

Ghana has lost four friendlies in a row. It's in Group L with Panama, England and Croatia.