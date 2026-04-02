World Cup kit ranking: Which teams will look best in 2026?

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The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams. That means there will be 96 kits on show! Here are all the ones released so far, from worst to first. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images / Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images / Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

While it goes without saying that lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft remains the ultimate prize in soccer, there is a far more important contest taking place among the qualifying nations as we continue to hurtle toward the tournament opener on June 11.

Naturally, we are referring to the battle to reign supreme in the style stakes at this summer's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, which is already raging across the continents before a ball has even been kicked.

Now that the playoffs are settled and all 48 of the World Cup qualifiers are formally confirmed, it's time to thoroughly examine the home and away kits they intend to parade on football's grandest stage.

- One thing to know about each of the 48 World Cup teams

- Ranked: All 48 national teams that can win the World Cup this summer

- Meet the World Cup debutants: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, Uzbekistan

It's fair to say that the away kits are ruling the roost this time as designers let their creativity flow without the need to adhere to strict, traditional home colors and templates. We've got jerseys inspired by folk art, iconic buildings, local culture, flags, textiles, animals and even surrealist painters.

Heavy hitters Nike, Adidas and Puma boast the vast majority of kits on show, but there are a few choice entries from other, bijou sports brands who are about to have the fruits of their labors scrutinized by a watching global audience of millions.

With a couple of months still left to go until that opening game in Mexico City, several participating nations are yet to finalize their World Cup wares: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cape Verde, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Panama, Tunisia and Uzbekistan are all still to unveil their tournament home and away kits, while Curaçao are yet to cook up a home kit for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

So we are still waiting for the full lineup of 96 home and away jerseys for all 48 competing nations. However, most of the kits have now been officially released and, with that, it's time to rank them all!

79. Qatar away (Adidas)

Adidas

Alas, even the fabled Adidas trefoil cannot do much to elevate what is essentially a plain white training shirt with bog-standard maroon trim. The Arabic name for Qatar (قطر) is printed on the back of the neck, but that -- quite literally -- is it.

78. Switzerland away (Puma)

Puma

The Swiss have impressed in recent years by releasing interesting conceptual kits inspired by Alpine railway stations and even the country's high-tech digital passports. However, they will be arriving at the 2026 World Cup with an alternate jersey that is as green as it is nausea-inducing -- i.e., very.

77. Canada away (Nike)

Nike

Scrappy stuff from the co-hosts, whose off-putting splattered shirt looks like it's been worn while re-grouting the bathroom. Just straight-up awful.

76. New Zealand home (Puma)

Puma

Not to be confused with the All Blacks, their famous rugby union team, New Zealand's monochrome home kit has a soft Māori fern motif in the material to help cement that important cultural link to the islands.

75. Ecuador home (Marathon)

Marathon

The shirt is plain, but we do like the inspirational motto stamped under the collar: Soñar, Trascender y Hacer Historia ("Dream, Transcend and Make History"). Hopefully it spurs the Tri on to equaling or even beating their best World Cup performance, which came in 2006 when they made it through to the round of 16.

74. Qatar home (Adidas)

Adidas

A perfunctory maroon design that is saved from being an entirely generic template kit by the zigzag strip running down the center of the shirt, inspired by the Qatari flag.

73. Türkiye away (Nike)

Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

It's white, with a clunky red bar across the chest and a large Turkish flag stamped directly in the center of it all. We're not saying that zero imagination went into the design process, but it certainly wasn't much more than that.

72. Switzerland home (Puma)

Puma

Switzerland have failed to capture our imagination with a home kit release since roughly the dawn of time, and the latest edition is not about to change that. It's a vast improvement on the away kit, but it is guilty of an equally grievous sartorial sin: being desperately, desperately boring.

71. Saudi Arabia away (Adidas)

Adidas

Minimalistic bordered on bland, the Saudi away shirt is retro-adjacent with basic dark green and gold trim. There is a hatched pattern in the fabric that is supposed to resemble traditional Arabic weaving, but it does little to excite.

70. Haiti away (Saeta)

Saeta

Haiti's home and away shirts have the same layout, with the latter rendered in white and pale gray. The design is steeped in national pride with images of cinder cone mountains and palm trees, but perhaps the most unusual detail is the illustration of a group of Haitian freedom fighters who are flying their flag of independence.

69. Czechia away (Puma)

Puma

We can see what Puma was aiming for here, but we sadly must conclude that they missed the mark entirely, with an ostentatious graphic design supposedly inspired by the beautiful Bohemian cut glass for which the Czechs are historically famous. Sadly, the shirt reflects precisely none of that delicate artisanship.

68. Egypt away (Puma)

Puma

Slightly less on-the-nose than the home shirt, Egypt's white away jersey actually doesn't have much in the way of standout detail other than the thick black crew collar and a faint, grayed-out pattern made up of cross-section diagrams of a pyramid. The parade of seven stars over the EFA crest denotes how many times the Pharaohs have been crowned champions of Africa.

67. Türkiye home (Nike)

Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Nike's primary design quandary when cooking up Türkiye's kits is merely where to place the iconic swoosh logo each time. The Crescent-Stars have once again been plied with two dreary templates -- one white, one red. A graphic reminiscent of peacock feathers has been added for a bit of extra zest, but not much.

66. Canada home (Nike)

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Probably the weakest of the home nation kit sets, Canada's home shirt is a modicum more stylish that their splotchy away variant with the silhouette of the maple leaf used to create a compelling quartered design.

65. Haiti home (Saeta)

Saeta

While hardly the snazziest kits on display at the World Cup, we do have to applaud Haiti for attempting to cram as many patriotic images of their homeland onto their kit as is humanly possible. The volcanos, palm trees and images of Haitian independence definitely look better against the oceanic blue background of the home shirt.

64. Australia home (Nike)

Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It might be plain, but we really like the particular shade of orange-tinted gold used here. This jersey would look equally fitting if worn by the country's national men's rugby union team, the Wallabies.

63. Senegal home (Puma)

Puma

The primary Senegal shirt is inspired by the famous old "Car Rapide" buses that are covered in hand-painted designs and used to whiz people around the streets of Dakar. However, a lot of that vibrancy was lost with the decision to fade down the graphics on the jersey, leaving it looking rather washed-out.

62. Austria home (Puma)

Puma

Though the manufacturer's blurb suggests Austria's new home kit design is "deeply rooted" in the country's adventurous spirit, we'd posit that there is actually nothing remotely intrepid about it at all. It's a serviceable red and black template, and nothing more.

61. Congo DR away (Umbro)

Umbro

Released ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Congo's away kit sees the light blue and white palette of the home jersey flipped with the zebra skin print replaced by a graded diamond pattern that rises from the lower hem before fading out.

60. Paraguay home (Puma)

Puma

Paraguay are celebrating reaching their first World Cup in 16 years with what is unfortunately a fairly mediocre shirt. The red stripes are constructed using a neat stippled effect, but the design just looks like a half-baked doodle.

59. Ghana home (Puma)

Puma

With a design inspired by Kwaku Ananse, a figure from West African folklore often depicted as a spider, the new Ghana home shirt has a multicolored web scribbled all over it that emanates out from the central Black Star crest. It's one of the wilder designs on show at the tournament and might divide opinion, but we suspect many will appreciate the madness.

58. Croatia away (Nike)

Nike

When it comes to international football kit design, some things you can just go ahead and hang your hat on. Croatia's unfaltering palette is as close to enshrined as it's possible to get: red and white home, moody blue away. And so shall it be forever and ever.

57. Ivory Coast home (Puma)

Puma

An aggressively bright orange shirt is speckled all over with a cacophony of animal print patterns. There are also flecks of green under the arms and dots of white in the various logos to complete the triptych of national colors. Hardly subtle, but we like the energy.

56. Ecuador away (Marathon)

Marathon

Ecuador are punching well above their weight with a lean, svelte polo-style shirt in navy that is accented with gold detailing and a textured knit in the material lifted from the lines and angles of their EFF federation shield.

55. Egypt home (Puma)

Puma

While the overall design isn't particularly earth-shattering, we do like the deep, regal shade of red used for Egypt's World Cup home shirt. The frontage is gussied up with a star-shaped graphic that combines the Great Pyramids with the ankh, an ancient symbol of life and immortality.

54. Sweden home (Adidas)

Adidas

You tend to know what you're getting when it comes to Sweden's home kit, and after branching out with a rather lovely pale yellow shirt for 2024, we're back on a familiar footing again this time around.

53. Scotland home (Adidas)

Adidas

Rudimentary stuff from Scotland here, whose home kit is dark blue and white with a Saltire cross pattern formed in the fabric. Not the most inspiring shirt the Tartan Army will ever wear, but we suspect it'll do the job.

52. Colombia home (Adidas)

Adidas

They might have missed out last time around, but Colombia are back at the World Cup with a fairly straightforward yellow home kit in tow. Closer inspection reveals a butterfly motif in the material that serves as a tribute to Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez, who frequently used the insects in his work to symbolize hope and rejuvenation.

51. Morocco away (Puma)

Puma

The Atlas Lions' away kit is white with a light sand-colored pattern that forms a central bib down the front of the jersey. The ornate line drawing is inspired by the intricate designs used to decorate traditional Moroccan tiles, rugs and textiles.

50. Czechia home (Puma)

Puma

Conceived as a tribute to the Puma shirts worn by the 1996 Czech side that finished as runners-up at the European Championship, this modern equivalent features similar embroidered taping that has been relocated from the sleeves to the collar and cuffs. We're not sold on the button-up collar, but otherwise, we like what we see.

49. Portugal home (Puma)

Puma

Portugal's 2026 home kit channels the energy of the ocean in the hope that the team wearing it will "make waves" on football's biggest stage this summer. We can forgive the tenuous pun because the shirt itself is actually rather nice.

48. Senegal away (Puma)

JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images

Senegal's new away kit is nowhere near as cluttered as the home jersey, with the national tricolor of green, yellow and red on full display. There is also a vertical panel that runs down the center of the shirt that contains a pattern inspired by tribal textiles. Note the second star which has been added above the crest to represent victory in the AFCON final in January, despite the decision by CAF to strip the country of its title and award it to Morocco.

47. South Africa home (Adidas)

Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

As bright and bold as you might expect, South Africa's canary-yellow home shirt draws inspiration from the similar design worn by Bafana Bafana at their 2010 home World Cup -- the thought being that it might help bring the entire nation together once again.

46. Paraguay away (Puma)

Puma

A mélange of blacks and blues make up a shadowy camo pattern. The monochrome white logos are a nice contemporary touch but as with Paraguay's new home kit, but it lacks much in the way of visual staying power.

45. Australia away (Nike)

Morgan Hancock - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A lush watercolor gradient sees green-blue base notes give way to a bright orange-pink burst around the collar and shoulders. The design is supposedly inspired by the intense colors of sunrise over the outback, and we can certainly see what they were going for.

44. Congo DR home (Umbro)

Manuel Velasquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

DR Congo's sky blue home jersey has a central band of zebra skin. It's lovely, although it sits slightly incongruously given that their team nickname is the Leopards.

43. Austria away (Puma)

Puma

Here's a kit that has steadily grown on us since its release. Austria's unorthodox away kit has a minty green marble effect laced with hyper-saturated pink and purple veins and then as is that wasn't enough, they've gone and overlaid a geometric golden arch pattern with the whole thing intended to conjure images of the ornate tables in traditional Viennese coffeehouses. There's a lot going on, but it's all starting to jell for us.

42. Belgium home (Adidas)

Adidas

Red, black and yellow with a flame theme for what feels like the fifth successive home kit, the Red Devils will at least look suitably infernal at the 2026 World Cup. It's decent, but we've seen it all before.

41. Germany away (Adidas)

Adidas

The final away shirt to be produced for Germany by Adidas before Nike take the reins from 2027 is a bit of a letdown. Rather than celebrating their 70-year relationship with Die Mannschaft, Adidas have trotted out a design that has the distinct whiff of "off the peg" about it. It's fine, but we expected more.

40. Saudi Arabia home (Adidas)

Adidas

A dark, forest-green base provides a verdant bed for a pattern with purple accents that is influenced by traditional Arabic geometric decoration. After years of boring template kits, it's nice to see the Saudis attempting something a bit different once again.

39. New Zealand away (Puma)

Puma

A lovely little kit inspired by Hau, which is the Māori word for "wind." As such, the jersey is covered with swirling clouds intended to symbolize the four winds that have brought the team together. Very stylish.

38. Japan home (Adidas)

Adidas

Japan's home shirt is instantly recognizable in deep blue, red and white. There's always a clever twist and this time it arrives in the form of a concentric ribbed pattern that occupies the entire center of the torso and resembles the haze that forms on the horizon between the sky and sea.

37. Algeria home (Adidas)

Adidas

The basic template is formed from a chalky white base with green-and-red trim but the faded sandy gold stripes that appear on the upper chest are apparently inspired by Algeria's arid deserts and rocky mountains. The choice of crest is a little confusing with the use of a simplified "Algeria" roundel rather than the usual (and far superior) Algerian Football Federation emblem.

36. Portugal away (Puma)

Puma

Awash with nautical whimsy, Portugal's new away kit is white with an azure blue wave crashing over the top. The rolling surf is then split into two hemispheres with a plunging V-shape hemisphere that sits slightly awkwardly across the belly. It's a tad messy but at least they attempted something a bit different.

35. Croatia home (Nike)

Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

It might be basically unchanged for 30-plus years and become hopelessly predictable as a result, but it simply wouldn't be a proper World Cup without that iconic Croatian checkerboard on show. The central clearing is this year's minor design alteration -- which is a vast improvement on 2024's comically oversized blocks.

34. Sweden away (Adidas)

Adidas

Once again, Sweden have rolled out a blue and yellow away kit to pair with their yellow and blue home kit, but the 2026 model does at least have a little more depth to it. The glacial blue base is overlaid with a 1970s-style Scandi ripple pattern in vertical stripes along the length of the torso.

33. South Korea home (Nike)

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Inspired by the tiger and its skill as an ambush hunter, the red-and-black Korean home shirt has a marled fur print suffused into the material that will hopefully induce the same ruthless attacking prowess from their national football team.

32. Colombia away (Adidas)

Adidas

Seemingly always equipped with a stylish away kit, Colombia's alternate jersey this time around is ultramarine blue and zingy lemon yellow. The wavy columns of lozenges do have a lovely aquatic "shimmer" to them.

31. England home (Nike)

Nike

A fairly obvious attempt to re-create the aesthetic of the 1990s Umbro retro kits so beloved by England fans. It does feel as though the design process entailed scanning every England shirt from 1984 to 1994 into a computer in order to create the precise mathematical halfway between all of them. In fairness, it does look so much better with the contrasting red names and numbers applied.

30. Uruguay home (Nike)

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Imbued with garra charrua (the Uruguayan fighting spirit), this ultra-prim home kit is modelled on several of the classic Celeste shirts worn down through the ages. The immaculate white polo collar feels classy, as do the refined touches of navy trim.

29. Norway home (Nike)

Nike

A return to the oversized flag graphic that adorned Norway's kits in 1998, the last time they appeared at a World Cup. The entwined graphic visible within the cross itself is inspired by the wood carving found on the 12th-century Urnes stave church, which dates from the Viking era.

28. Spain home (Adidas)

Adidas

Having gone with a two-tone red-and-yellow design for 2024, Spain have chucked dark blue back into the equation for 2026. The block sleeves help to break up what is a fairly unpretentious design though the delicate pinstripes on the torso offer some much-needed visual texture.

27. United States away (Nike)

Tyler Adams in 2026 US Soccer away kit Nike

Given the home shirt is plastered in red-and-white stripes, it's perhaps inevitable that the corresponding away shirt is spangled with stars in order to complete the full set. There are subtle hints of the USMNT's iconic, patriotic 1994 World Cup attire, but it's altogether more subdued this time around -- and all the more stylish for it.

26. Scotland away (Adidas)

Adidas

Clearly inspired by the national team's candy-colored "Rosebery" uniforms of the early 1900s, Scotland's energetic away kit also harkens back to some of the more dazzling kits worn through the 1980s and '90s. However, rather than being overtly garish, the coral tone is refreshing and the navy pinstripes look sharp.

25. Ivory Coast away (Puma)

Puma

As is almost always the case, the Elephants' away shirt is predominantly white though the 2026 design is far more elaborate than usual. Indeed, the torso is festooned with dappled patterns inspired by national flora and fauna, including elephants (naturally), baobab flowers and palm trees. It has the look of a 1970s vinyl tablecloth -- and we rather like it.

24. Netherlands home (Nike)

Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Solid stuff from the Dutch, who really have opted for a "Maximum Oranje" theme to accompany their 2026 World Cup campaign. The design is clean and minimalist, with the focus put squarely on the national colors in lieu of any other extraneous detail beyond the iridescent black KNVB crest

23. Argentina home (Adidas)

Adidas

As you might expect, Lionel Messi and his band of merry reigning world champions will be defending their title while wearing their familiar Albiceleste stripes. While the established design doesn't offer an awful lot of creative leeway, there is a gradient present within the vertical bars that apparently references the three slightly different shades of blue worn by Argentina when they won their three World Cups in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

22. Brazil away (Nike)

Nike

Designed in collaboration with the Jordan brand, Brazil's new away kit is perhaps somewhat curiously inspired by the vivid coloration of the highly toxic poison dart frogs of the Amazon rainforest. The mottled graphic is black-and-navy with the contrasting trim overlaid in canary yellow and neon aqua. We also rather enjoy the oversized CBF federation crest and its wonky centralized placement.

21. England away (Nike)

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The combination of rich red, navy and white, coupled with centralized logos and a jacquard pattern woven into the fabric (made up of lions and stars) amounts to a decent, solid effort from England. The only minor bone of contention is the unusual trapezoid neckline that seems to sit awkwardly on the collarbone and definitely works better with some Nike designs than others. All in all, it's marginally more aesthetically pleasing than the home version and looks better in long-sleeve format too.

20. South Korea away (Nike)

Nike

Korea's upbeat away kit is one of several floral designs evident at the 2026 World Cup and comes in a suitably appropriate purple lavender hue. The all-over blossom graphic lends a light and airy feel, while the glow-in-the-dark logos must surely go down as a World Cup first.

19. Netherlands away (Nike)

Nike

Basically a straight color swap of the home shirt, with a central band of orange added across the midriff in which a modernized, holographic KNVB crest is housed. Even more so than the home jersey, the Dutch away kit looks like it's been airlifted in from the early 2000s, and we imagine your opinion of it will be directly shaped by how you feel about that era of kit design in general. For what it's worth, we're firmly in favor.

18. South Africa away (Adidas)

Adidas

Bafana Bafana have an underrated hit on their hands here with a lush gold and forest green away kit. Along with the beautiful vertical stripes (made up of triangular hand-drawn tile patterns), the trefoil adds a smidge of luster amid an array of national federation logos including the Protea flower emblem, which has become an important symbol of national identity in modern South Africa.

17. Germany home (Adidas)

Adidas

Germany have once again returned to the well and revived the yellow, black and red Bundesflagge diamonds of the late 1980s/early 1990s. This is the final home kit that long-time suppliers Adidas will be designing for Die Mannschaft before Nike take over next year and while it scratches the nostalgic itch, we were hoping to see a bombastic send-off rather than a pale cover version of a classic hit.

16. Norway away (Nike)

ANP via Getty Images

Norway have taken the strange choice of releasing a full "blackout" stealth kit for the World Cup that will almost certainly fall foul of FIFA's stringent design/broadcast regulations. Regardless, it looks fantastic and the Viking theme present on the home shirt continues here with the application of Runic patterns on the sleeves and socks.

15. Mexico away (Adidas)

Adidas

While it's not a patch on the nostalgia-heavy Aztec design of the home kit, Mexico's World Cup away kit is likely to prove equally popular on the terraces. The white shirt is clean and cool with minimal flag-themed trim and a zig-zag pattern referencing the Azoteas (external staircases that offer rooftop access) found on traditional Mexican buildings.

14. Algeria away (Adidas)

Adidas

Looking like it was plucked directly out of the early 1980s -- which was when Algeria first qualified for the World Cup, coincidentally -- the 2026 away kit has a dapper, restrained retro feel without being too ostentatious. The two-tone green striped design looks effortlessly smart.

13. Ghana away (Puma)

Puma

Way more mellow than their frantic home shirt, Ghana's alternate shirt comes in a pleasant shade of gold-yellow that is decorated with the kind of geometric pattern usually found on Kente cloth products, traditionally worn by royalty. The national colours are further represented in the flashes of red and green trim.

12. France home (Nike)

FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Les Bleus hardly ever put a foot wrong when it comes to dressing their national teams, and the 2026 home shirt can comfortably rub shoulders with their previous World Cup finery. The dark blue base tone is actually made up of various complimentary hues that have been hashed together in a diagonal pattern. We also love the pristine white fold over collar and the bronze textured logos that provide simple contrast and oodles of extra panache.

11. Morocco home (Puma)

Puma

While relatively understated at first glance, Morocco's 2026 home shirt just gets nicer and nicer the more you stare at it. The material itself has a subtle texture to it, and the centralized crest looks fantastic. The real star of the show, however, is the Fes-style embroidered taping that adorns both the cuffs and the unusually shaped button collar.

10. Spain away (Adidas)

David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

There's a tangible opulence to Spain's 2026 World Cup away kit which sees a rich creamy base overlaid with simple maroon and burnished gold decor. An ornate coiled vine pattern can be found woven into the fabric which is lifted from the gold-leaf illuminations used to embellish many ancient Spanish literary manuscripts. Put simply, there's nothing not to like about it.

9. Belgium away (Adidas)

Adidas

Belgium's away shirt is inspired by their national federation crest and the Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte in the form of a pastel pink and blue abstract graphic that conceptually incorporates both by melding the "B" of the crest with the silver sphere shapes from Magritte's 1928 work "La Voix des Airs." Magnifique.

8. Brazil home (Nike)

Nike

Inspired, if only very loosely, by their great 1970 World Cup-winning side of Pele, Jairzinho and Rivellino, the latest Brazil home shirt is canary yellow with simple, chunky blocks of dark green trim at the collar and cuffs. The unusual notched neckline that Nike has applied to several of its kits looks good here and the geometric diamond pattern in the fabric is an abstracted take on the national flag. Looks even better when paired with the Selecao's classic blue shorts/white socks combo too.

7. Argentina away (Adidas)

Adidas

It would appear that Argentina's relatively garish away kit has divided opinion among fans, but we happen to appreciate the unique design. The black shirt is covered all over in a tumble of foliage and fronds picked out in lighter blue shades that are inspired by the Fileteado Porteño folk art style that can be found adorning everything from buildings to buses to bicycles on the streets of Buenos Aires.

6. Mexico home (Adidas)

Adidas

Obviously produced in homage to one of the greatest World Cup kits ever created, co-hosts Mexico have based their 2026 primary kit on the incredibly elaborate Aztec design worn by El Tri at the 1998 finals in France. It must be said that the contemporary reworking (which features an imprint of the Piedra del Sol, one of the most famous surviving Aztec sculptures) doesn't quite have the same extraordinary level of pizzazz as the original but the effect is still very much felt.

5. United States home (Nike)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A throwback to the glory years of 1994, when the USMNT last hosted a World Cup. The red-and-white stripes are back though this time they have been applied horizontally across the shirt. Much like the '94 precursor, the bands have also been given a clever wave effect to replicate the gentle ripple of Old Glory as it flutters in the breeze.

4. Curaçao away (Adidas)

Adidas

Another surefire smash among kit collectors, Curacao's lemon yellow away shirt is positively awash in sunshine vibes. Inspired by the Caribbean island's capital city of Willemstad and the colorful buildings that line the waterways in the Punda and Otrobanda districts, the dashes of pastel pink, turquoise and orange (matched with a tricolor trefoil) radiate in harmony to create a dreamy feel. We can't wait to see what the home kit looks like.

3. France away (Nike)

Nike

You simply have to hand it to France; they know how to dress for a World Cup. Coupling nicely with their jazzy home shirt, the away variant comes in a minty shade of verdigris that is inspired by the copper cladding of the Statue of Liberty, gifted by France to the United States and dedicated in 1886 as a symbol of the cordial relationship between the two nations. The gorgeous metallic copper logos and dainty tricolore banding on the sleeve cuffs serve as the perfect finishing touches.

2. Japan away (Adidas)

Adidas

Taking styling pointers from retro baseball jerseys, Japan have certainly hit it out of the park with their achingly lovely World Cup away kit. The soft, off-white shirt is lined 12 rainbow pinstripes -- 11 to represent the team on the pitch and the 12th red central stripe signifying the wider Japanese football family. It's proved to be an instant sellout, and it's not hard to see why.

1. Uruguay away (Adidas)

Nike

There's not a lot to separate the kits at the top of the order, but Uruguay's wonderfully esoteric away kit just nudges it for us. The shirt is presented as a tribute to their history-making World Cup team of 1930, who won the inaugural tournament to become football's very first world champions. The inky indigo shirt has a shimmering mantle around the neck in blue and electric orange which resembles ancient indigenous armor and is intended as a visual metaphor for the 2026 team's desire to guard their ancestral throne. Very fantastical. Very, very cool.