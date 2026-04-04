Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Club football is back in action in England with a big match between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Arne Slot's Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Fresh off winning the Carabao Cup against Arsenal, Man City will aim to inflict more damage on their other top rival as they seek to end the season with multiple trophies. Meanwhile, Slot is under immense pressure after his team's lacklustre show in the Premier League. His team will hope to change their fortunes with a crucial win on Saturday and take the momentum to other big matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarterfinal.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK, ESPN in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Saturday, April 4 at 12:45 p.m. GMT (7:45 a.m. ET; 5:15 p.m. IST, Sunday and 10:45 p.m. AEST).

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

Injury and Team News:

Man City XI: Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly,Rodri, Silva, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma,Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Kovacic, Gonzalez, Ait Nouri, Savio,Foden.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike

Subs: Woodman, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Robertson, Frimpong,Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha.

Talking Points:

Isak boost for Liverpool

A club record signing missing in action for four months didn't help Liverpool. Out since December due to a fractured leg, for which he had to undergo surgery, Alexander Isak is now set to return to the first team after regaining his fitness.

Alexander Isak's return will be a timely boost for Liverpool. PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images

For obvious reasons, under pressure head coach Slot is pleased. "I think Alex is in a really good place because Sweden qualified for the World Cup and, apart from that, he's going to train with the group again for the first time tomorrow," Slot told Liverpool FC website. "If you've worked so hard for three, four months or something like that and then to return to team training, that's for everyone very nice. So Alex is, in that sense, in a good place."

Certainly Liverpool missed Isak. He was having a difficult first season at his new club before his injury, still Slot would've hoped his star striker was available. When a consistent goal-scorer like Salah struggled this season, the team needed Isak. This a world class striker with plenty of goals over the last few years. His injury and Liverpool's struggles have resulted in a dismal season so far. Isak might not start against Man City, but Slot will need his services as they face a few tough games from now till end of the season.

Slot face a daunting task to save the season

Manchester City in the FA Cup. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in Champions League. The likes of Everton, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Premier League. Liverpool and their head coach are facing some tough teams in their bid to eke out something out of a largely disappointing season.

Despite getting a lot of flak, Slot seems to retain the support from Liverpool management. Injuries didn't help them, but Slot's playing style and in-game management were also baffling at times. He came and won the Premier League title in his first season, however, a large section of fans questioned whether he's still the right man to lead Liverpool after consistently failing to improve or motivate the players.

The noise will only increase if Liverpool go out of the FA Cup. The PSG games will be a huge test and there's no more room for error in their fight to qualify for next season's Champions League. If he wants to show he's still the man for the job, Slot needs to deliver in the final stretch of the season.

Can Carabao Cup triumph spur Man City?

Manchester City have been second best to Arsenal throughout the season, but when it mattered in a Cup final, Guardiola's team showed that they can rise up to the occasion. Nico O'Reilly's brace ensured Man City overcame the challenge against Arsenal and win the trophy.

Nico O'Reilly. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Although Man City are out of Champions League this season and are nine points behind Arsenal (with a game to play) in the Premier League, they can still go on and complete a domestic treble.

Manchester City's recent history with Liverpool is full of breathtaking games and memorable moments, however, this season, both teams weren't at their best. In comparison though, Man City have of course done a lot better. After beating Arsenal, Man City will be keen to make a statement against Liverpool and take the momentum all the way till the end.

Man City's defensive performance could be key against Liverpool

In the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, Man City were missing their key players like Ruben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones in defence but it barely made an impact and their defensive performance was outstanding. Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Aké were highly impressive at the back while O'Reilly's all-round showing made a big difference. There were also a few vital saves from James Trafford, especially in the first half which also played a big part in the win.

Too many times in this season, Man City were exposed at the back. Their defensive structure was not as robust as expected from a team chasing multiple titles. The Carabao Cup title win though could mark the turnaround. Guardiola is expected to keep the same names at the back against Liverpool, including Matheus Nunes. All five players will want to show the same kind of performance against Liverpool.

What do the numbers say?

Manchester City have won each of their last 17 home matches in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola has failed to reach the semifinals of the FA Cup on just one occasion out of nine, when they were eliminated in the fifth round of the competition by Wigan Athletic in 2018.

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three FA Cup appearances, including in a quarterfinal against Manchester United in 2023-24.

After Manchester United (22), Salah recorded most goal involvements against Man City (21 -- 13 goals, eight assists).