ISL: Chhangte sends Mumbai City top of the league

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

Apr 3: Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC (7:30pm)

Apr 4: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan (5pm) and FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (7:30pm)

Apr 5: SC Delhi vs Kerala Blasters (5pm) and Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC (7:30pm)

Apr 7: Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi (7:30pm)

Mumbai City 1 - 0 Odisha

(Chhangte 73')

Mumbai City have gone three points clear at the top of the ISL table with an entertaining 1-0 win over Odisha FC. Captain and talisman Lallianzuala Chhangte thumped a header home from a Vikram Pratap Singh to give Mumbai the important victory.

Mumbai completely dominated the game, creating 2.24 xG to Odisha's 0.54, controlling 57% of the possession, hitting 19 shots to Odisha's 6 and taking 34 touches in the opposition box to Odisha's 12. In fact, the margin ought have been higher were it not for some profligate finishing from the likes of Jorge Ortiz. Chhangte, though, made no mistake when presented with the chance to head goalwards from close range.

Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai goal had little to do, but when called upon he was outstanding, stopping a Puitea shot from close range with a save of astonishing reflexes.

SC Delhi 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters

(Aimen 36', Babovic 90'+7')

Former Blasters men Tomasz Tchorz and Mohammed Aimen gave Ashley Westwood a Kerala Blasters debut to forget with a 2-0 win at Delhi, a game which the home side dominated for vast swathes. This is evident from the xG figures, Delhi accumulated 2.03 to Blasters' 1.27 and while they had 51% of the possession it was on the counter that they looked the most dangerous.

Aimen opened the scoring from one such counter after excellent work from Lamgoulen Hangshing down the right flank set up a tap-in for Aimen, who didn't celebrate against his boyhood club. Aimen remained at the hub of Delhi's attacking play as they created - and wasted - chances aplenty.

The Blasters' woes were compounded in the 85th minute when Aibhanha Dohling was sent off for pulling back Augustine Lalrochana past the halfway line as the Delhi winger looked to bear down on goal. This, plus the desperate need for a goal left Blasters exposed at the back and Augustine led a breakaway that ended with him setting up Matija Babovic for a tap-in as Delhi sealed a win that lifted them to five points, four clear of Blasters and five clear of Mohemmadan SC at the bottom of the league table

FC Goa 0 - 2 Bengaluru FC

(Chhetri 3', Bhutia 90+2')

Two goals at either end of the game saw Bengaluru FC notch a win away at FC Goa as Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia struck in the 3rd and 92nd minutes of the game.

It was a game dominated for vast swathes by FC Goa, who had 57% of the possession and created 0.98 xG vs BFC's 0.54 -- but BFC's clinical finishing and more direct approach to shot taking was evident. Despite the fact that Goa had double the touches in the opposition box (26 v 13), they had one less shot on goal and on target (12 v 13, 3 v 4).

The goals themselves were superbly taken. Chhetri seized on second goal at the edge of the Goa box and swept it home into the side netting at the far post. Bhutia, meanwhile, lashed home from the right, the power of it taking it past Hrithik Tiwari in the Goa goal. The home side hit the woodwork twice during the course of the match, but remained frustrated as Manolo Marquez grew more and more agitated as the game wore on.

The result leaves four points level on 14 points, but Bengaluru go second behind Mohun Bagan on Goal Difference. Of the four sides, Mumbai are yet to play (Odisha tomorrow) and have the best chance to take an outright lead. East Bengal too have a game in hand are currently fifth on 11 points.

Jamshedpur FC 1 - 1 Mohun Bagan SG

(Ritwik Das 90+5' -- Liston Colaco 15')

Jamshedpur FC grabbed a late equaliser against Mohun Bagan SG to keep the ISL title race alive. The 1-1 draw saw Owen Coyle's side remain level on 14 points with Bagan at the top, with Sergio Lobera's side left to rue missed chances.

Bagan started the dominant side and it told in the fifteenth minute, although it didn't have much to do with their quick interplay. Liston Colaco collected the ball in the left channel and having been given a bit of space, he moved central before unleashing a wicked shot that swerved and dipped before nestling into the top corner.

Jamshedpur were left stunned by the opener, but they remained enterprising, testing Vishal Kaith with some threatening crosses. However, Bagan led going into the break, and kept their defensive shape for much of the second half, although they were unable to convert plenty of chances as they failed to double their lead.

Ultimately, Bagan were made to pay in the fifth minute of injury time, as Ritwik Das scored a late equaliser. Messi Bouli did well to work some space on the right before sending in a lovely cross to the far post, where Ritwik had ghosted in and subsequently sent a header back across goal and past Kaith's despairing dive to level the game, and thus pull off a huge result in the title race.

Punjab FC 2 - 1 Mohammedan SC

(Nsungusi Effiong 47', Dani Ramírez 52 -- Lalremsanga Fanai 29')

Sunil Chhetri Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL

Punjab FC came from behind with two quick goals early in the second half to defeat Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Despite the early pressure from the hosts, Mohammedan took the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute. A long through ball from right back Hira Mondal released Lalremsanga Fanai, who finished calmly from the right side of the box into the far post to put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

However, two minutes after the restart, Pramveer switched play brilliantly to Ramírez, whose cross into the box was controlled by Samir Zeljković before being laid off to Nsungusi Jr. The striker finished calmly with his left foot to bring Punjab level at 1-1.

The hosts completed the turnaround in the 52nd minute. Ricky Shabong delivered a long ball into the box for Osuji, who squared it across goal for arriving Ramírez to finish first time into an empty net and give Punjab a 2-1 lead.